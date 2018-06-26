NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The upcoming trial of accused drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman could be moved from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan told attorneys at a hearing on Tuesday that he was still considering a request by Guzman’s attorneys to change the venue for a trial later this year.

The defense argues that security measures used to transport Guzman from a jail in Manhattan to a Brooklyn courthouse create a public spectacle that’s prejudicial. The measures include closing part of the Brooklyn Bridge to make way for a police motorcade that’s tracked by helicopters.

Guzman was captured in Mexico in 2016 and extradited to the U.S. to stand trial. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that his Sinaloa cartel laundered billions of dollars and oversaw a ruthless campaign of murders and kidnappings.

Guzman’s trial is set for September. He faces life in prison if convicted.

