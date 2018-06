NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — School’s out for the summer!

It’s officially the last day of the 2017-2018 school year in New York City. More than one million public school students will begin their summer break Tuesday afternoon.

And while schools are closing their classrooms for the season – beginning Wednesday – many city schools will begin offering free breakfast and lunch to children 18-years or younger.

Many city parks, libraries and pools will also offer free daily summer meals.