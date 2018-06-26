(CBS Sports) — A full recap of all four games from Monday of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay Pounds Russia, 3-0

Group A at the 2018 FIFA World Cup belongs to Uruguay. The South Americans, behind a winning free-kick goal from Luis Suarez, pounded Russia 3-0 to win the group with nine out of nine possible points. The host nation finishes second with six points. Suarez scored in the first half, Diego Laxalt scored shortly after and Edinson Cavani put it away in the 90th minute for the three vital points.

The host nation is likely to play Spain or Portugal in the round of 16, but by finishing second it could potentially avoid teams like Germany, Brazil, Belgium and other big names by going on the opposite side of the bracket. That’s if things work out in its favor, but regardless Russia should be happy to move on and to have an opportunity to watch the film from this one and try to improve.

Saudi Arabia Beats Egypt, 2-1

Saudi Arabia scored a late goal to beat Egypt 2-1 on Monday at the World Cup, preventing the African nation from winning its first ever match at the tournament. It was a goal in the 95th minute from Salem Al-Dawsari that led the team to victory, as Egypt has two draws and five losses in the history of the cup.

Tough tournament for Egypt losing all three, while Saudi Arabia salvages a little something. Both were eliminated from the competition after the second matchday, with only pride on the line.

Portugal, Iran End In Draw, 1-1

Portugal nearly lost to Iran in their third group stage match at the World Cup, but the Euro 2016 champions held on for a 1-1 draw to finish second in Group B, knocking out their opponent in the process. Ricardo Quaresma scored a gorgeous three-toe curler in the first half, Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty kick saved and Iran made a penalty of its own before nearly winning the match at the end. Had Iran not scored a late penalty, Portugal would have moved on as the group winner and faced Russia in the round of 16, but will instead get Group A winners Uruguay.

In a match that was more competitive than most thought it would be, Portugal once again failed to impress, but got the result it needed. Iran made it 1-1 in the 93rd minute with a penalty kick, but couldn’t get the winner in the remaining three minutes, sending Portugal as the second-place team into the next round. They’ll next play red-hot Uruguay on Saturday in the round of 16 at 2 p.m. ET.

Spain, Morocco Draw, 2-2

Spain once again struggled to impress at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but it did just enough to win Group A. The Europeans drew Morocco 2-2 on Monday, but Portugal’s late 1-1 draw to Iran gave Fernando Hierro’s team the tiebreaker edge based on goals scored to finish in first. The result means Spain will now face host Russia in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Spain had 16 shots, but just four on frame, failing to create quality chances in the final third and gave Morocco a chance to steal it. A heart-pumping game that could have been a disaster for Spain. Spain moves on and now look towards the match with host Russia on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET in Moscow.

