TOWN OF RAMAPO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Ramapo residents, beware of rattlesnakes.

Police said they responded to reports of timber rattlesnakes in Ladentown and Sloatsburg.

One was basking in the sun by a resident’s pool, and the other was found on the front walkway of a home.

Police said both snakes were relocated to a “more suitable, less populated area.”

Timber rattlesnakes are the largest venomous snake in the state, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation. For more information, click here.