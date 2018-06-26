BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds President Trump's Travel Ban 
TOWN OF RAMAPO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Ramapo residents, beware of rattlesnakes.

Police said they responded to reports of timber rattlesnakes in Ladentown and Sloatsburg.

One was basking in the sun by a resident’s pool, and the other was found on the front walkway of a home.

Police said both snakes were relocated to a “more suitable, less populated area.”

Timber rattlesnakes are the largest venomous snake in the state, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation. For more information, click here.

