NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A West Hempstead man has been arrested after police say he was involved in a road rage incident Monday night.

Police say 52-year-old Fidel Gomez was in a dispute with another motorist on Ivy Street when he allegedly pulled out a handgun before leaving the scene.

Investigators found Gomez’s vehicle in front of his home and the handgun and a loaded magazine inside his van.

Gomez was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and is expected to appear in court Tuesday.