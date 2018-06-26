Breaking: Michael Bloomberg Considering 2020 Presidential Run, Sources Say
Filed Under:Local TV, west hempstead

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A West Hempstead man has been arrested after police say he was involved in a road rage incident Monday night.

Police say 52-year-old Fidel Gomez was in a dispute with another motorist on Ivy Street when he allegedly pulled out a handgun before leaving the scene.

nassau road rage mugshot Police: West Hempstead Man Pulls Gun During Road Rage Incident

Fidel Gomez (Credit: Nassau County Police Department)

Investigators found Gomez’s vehicle in front of his home and the handgun and a loaded magazine inside his van.

Gomez was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

