WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban from some majority Muslim countries.

The 5-4 decision came down Tuesday, saying it its opinion that the order is “squarely within the scope of Presidential authority,” CBS News reported.

SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

Trump responded to the decision on Twitter, saying “SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow!”

Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story continues to develop.