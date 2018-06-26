THAILAND (CBSNewYork) — The search has intensified in Thailand to save 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing in a cave for three days.

Authorities say divers are rushing to pump out the water that flooded the cave.

Search teams have found holes at the top of the cave, which means the boys, ages 11 to 16, could be getting some air. Thailand’s navy seals have joined the search.

The boys’ bikes and backpacks are still waiting for them at the entrance, along with their distraught parents. Mothers begged their sons to come out, shouting into the cave, “we’re waiting for you.”

Officials are hopeful the boys found a safe space away from the flooding in the six-mile long cave.

Rescuers have found some of the boys’ belongings farther inside the cave, further raising hopes they may have fled still deeper inside to get away from the water.