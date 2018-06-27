By Ashleyan Lopez

It’s time to commemorate America’s Independence. There are many ways we celebrate Fourth of July and whether you want to enjoy a barbecue, take in a baseball game or watch fireworks, there are plenty of places to head to for your celebrations. Here are five ways to celebrate in New York.

Coney Island

1000 Surf Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11224

(718) 373-5862

www.lunaparknyc.com

Fourth of July at Coney Island is a full day of celebrations. Early in the day, thousands gather at Nathan’s Famous to witness the International Hot Dog Eating Contest. After the winner is crowned, you can walk the boardwalk where it is filled with plenty of entertainment, activities and food for you to enjoy. You can also take part in America’s favorite pastime by watching the Brooklyn Cyclones play against the Aberdeen IronBirds at the MCU Park. By the end of the night, you can enjoy Coney Island’s own fireworks display over the boardwalk. From contests, food, rides, baseball and fireworks, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Coney Island.

Get Summered Fourth Annual 4th Of July Beach Party

Riis Park Beach Bazaar

16702 Rockaway Beach Blvd.

Queens, NY 11694

www.events.riisbeachbazaar.com Riis Park Beach Bazaar16702 Rockaway Beach Blvd.Queens, NY 11694

Beach lovers can go to Riis Park Beach Bazaar for the ultimate beach party. The Get Summered concert series brings live music to the Bay 9 stage and the boardwalk will be filled with a variety of food vendors beach-goers love. The Rockaway Beach Volleyball League will also be hosted this Fourth of July. The music, food and volleyball tournament makes Riis Park Beach the perfect place to spend the day at the beach. The concert series has yet to announce who will be DJing or performing this year but it is expected to be fun as always.

LIC Flea 4th of July Party

5-25 46th Ave.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 224-5863

www.licflea.com/specialevents 5-25 46Ave.Long Island City, NY 11101(718) 224-5863

Love to shop? The LIC Flea & Food market will open for a full day and night in honor of Independence Day. With over 80 vendors featuring vintage, craft goods, art and food, it’s a great way to leisurely spend the day. You can also indulge in some day-drinking with brew from Queens Beer and Wine Garden. By the end of the night, you can enjoy a great view of the city and Macy’s Fireworks display. The shopping, eating and drinking starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 11:30 p.m.

Related: NYC’s Best Flea Markets: Artists & Fleas, GreenFlea Market, More

Brooklyn Grange Flagship Farm Fourth of July

37-18 Northern Blvd.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(347) 670-3660

www.brooklyngrangefarm.com/licfireworks 37-18 Northern Blvd.Long Island City, NY 11101(347) 670-3660

The cookout at Brooklyn Grange is pretty popular for those who enjoy a low-key celebration without the work of grilling. The Flagship Farm entry includes food, wine and beer on the rooftop with an amazing view. A DJ will be playing throughout the event and you will have a perfect view of the Manhattan skyline to see the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks over the East River. Tickets for this event are $85.

Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks

FDR Drive

Multiple spots on FDR Drive

(212) 494-4495

www.macys.com/fireworks FDR DriveMultiple spots on FDR Drive(212) 494-4495

If you are only interested in watching the fireworks up close, head over to the FDR Drive for the best view of the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks. Official viewing points are at 42nd, 34th, 23rd St. & FDR Drive, 18th St. & Ave. C and Houston St. & FDR Drive. Make sure to get there early as it gets crowded quickly and officials close off entry when it reaches its limits. The fireworks will light up the sky over the East River at 9:20 p.m.

Related: America’s Best Fourth Of July Parades