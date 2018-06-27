NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — No one was hurt after a burning ambulance sparked several car fires on the Upper West Side.

A crew was inside a Mount Sinai ambulance responding to a call when they say the engine caught fire.

They safely got out, but the fire spread to at least six cars parked on both sides of 73rd Street between Columbus and Amsterdam avenues.

Witnesses said they heard loud popping as the fire engulfed the vehicles.

“I thought they were gunshots,” witness Peter Ranger said. “I thought car alarm was one of the guys trying to break into car and get out of here but then I smelled some smoke and saw fire, the shadows of fire through my window.”

“I could just see this huge amount of space that was just flaming into the air and of course, by then, all the fire trucks were coming,” resident Carol Bolger told CBS2’s Janelle Burrell. “It went on for about another hour and I kept hearing these big explosions — I don’t know if that’s the tires — but I was glad that there were a lot of people responding.”

“When they knock at my door at 1:44 or 1:30 in the morning, I had a lot of concern that something might happen,” an owner of one of the cars said. “But what can we do? It’s life.”

Some of the cars were left completely charred. Tow crews are now working to clear what’s left of the debris.