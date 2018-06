NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Starting Wednesday, Central Park is officially a car-free zone.

City officials hopped on their bikes Tuesday night and rode behind the last car driving though the park.

Vehicle traffic is now banned on all roads south of 72nd Street in the park. Cars were already banned north of 72nd Street.

The changes do not impact the transverse roads at 97th, 86th, 79th and 65th streets connecting the east and west sides of Manhattan.