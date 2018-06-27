NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A funeral will be held Wednesday for a 15-year-old boy who police say was stabbed to death in the Bronx.

A makeshift memorial continues to grow for Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, known as Junior, outside of a bodega where police said he was brutally stabbed last week.

A large crowd Tuesday retraced the steps the teen took last Wednesday night. The group made its way up 183rd Street from the bodega to Saint Barnabus Hospital where Guzman-Feliz died before reaching the emergency room.

“What happened to this young man should have never happened so we’re going to take this walk and we’re going to walk for Junior,” said community advocate Tony Herbert.

Earlier in the evening, a wake was held for the second day. The teen’s mother was greeted by the crowd with a bouquet of white flowers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio arrived later along with a group of young NYPD Explorers, a group Guzman-Feliz was a part of, hoping to one day become a police officer.

“I felt so hurt and I can only imagine how the rest of the world feels,” said mourner Tiffany Alfonseca. “So brutal and so out in the public.”

Police said alleged gang members chased down and attacked Guzman-Feliz in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity.

On Tuesday, police said an eighth suspect had been arrested in connection with the case. They said 23-year-old Elvin Garcia faces murder and manslaughter charges.

We have made an 8th arrest in the investigation into the brutal murder of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz. This investigation is still active and ongoing. We will leave no stone unturned as we work for #JusticeForJunior pic.twitter.com/lhA0W6EyPN — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 26, 2018

Six other men being held in New Jersey waived extradition Tuesday and are expected back in the Bronx sometime this week.

Another suspect, 19-year-old Kevin Alvarez, made his court appearance on charges including second-degree murder, manslaughter and gang assault. He has pleaded not guilty.