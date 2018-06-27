NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NJ TRANSIT riders are facing delays during the morning rush Wednesday due to a disabled train in one of the Hudson River tunnels.

There were delays of up to 45 minutes for a time in and out of Penn Station in New York after the train became disabled with no power in the South Tube around 8:30 a.m.

About 900 passengers were on board the train at the time and no one was hurt. A rescue train arrived shortly before 9 a.m. and is in the process of coupling to the disabled train.

NJ Transit trains are subject to up to 45 min. delays in and out of Penn Station New York due to a disabled NJ Transit train in one of the Hudson River tunnels. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) June 27, 2018

PATH is cross honoring NJ TRANSIT tickets and passes at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street in New York.

