POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Point Pleasant Beach are warning residents about a potential “unsanctioned” beach party that could result in a large crowd on Friday.

A message Tuesday from Chief Joseph Michigan on the department’s Facebook page says police are “aware of an advertisement promoting a ‘Beach Party’ in Point Pleasant Beach on Friday, June 29, 2018 from 12pm-9pm.”

“Based on a similar advertisement and an incident that occurred in Seaside Heights/Seaside Park over Father’s Day weekend, it is possible we may see a large crowd for this unsanctioned event,” the post said.

Police said there was no specific location for the event, but that they are closely monitoring with the help from local, county and state agencies.

They said residents and visitors should expect to see “a very high presence of law enforcement” on Friday.

