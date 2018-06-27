NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother and her 2-month-old baby are hospitalized after police say the woman jumped onto the subway tracks with her child.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 149th Street station at Grand Concourse.

A motorman reported to police that he saw the 30-year-old woman leap onto the tracks holding a 2-month-old boy, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. She and the child never came in contact with the train.

Police say she is in stable condition in the hospital with minor injuries and is being held for a psychiatric evaluation. The child was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A union representative said that incidents like this are difficult to cope with.

“It’s horrendous. There’s no way to explain that. Unless you’re there, every person takes that differently,” said Joe Costales. “The train operator seen her jump. He seen her run down the platform and past the train and jump in front of the train.”

At this point, police are working to figure out the identity of the mother and find family for the child.