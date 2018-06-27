REWATCH: Full Video Of Funeral For #JusticeForJunior Teen Lesandro Guzman-Feliz | More Coverage
MOSCOW (CBSNewYork/AP) – The U.S. and Russia have reportedly come to an agreement to hold a summit between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

National Security Adviser John Bolton met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, a meeting which reportedly finalized the time and location of the upcoming summit.

The White House and Kremlin are expected to formally announce those details on Thursday. Russian presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov says the summit will take place in a third country, similar to the historic meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in Singapore on June 12.

Before the meeting, Bolton says he was looking forward to discussing “how to improve Russia-U.S. relations and find areas where we can agree and make progress together.”

