Hello Hello!

Today is looking to be a wet one. Those showers and thunderstorms started to move in last night and will stick around throughout the afternoon. Most of the rain will accumulate north, some areas receiving up 2 inches according to some models. Totals down south are looking to stay between three and four tenths of a inch.

Temperatures will also rise a bit from yesterday resulting in high humidity and stickiness. Today’s high: 80-84° The rain will clear out by Friday and this weekend will be sizzling hot!

It sounds like a beach weekend to me. Don’t forget the sunscreen!

Bree & G