NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx community left outraged and heartbroken after the stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy now looks to heal from the tragedy.

On Thursday, more than a dozen elected officials will gather on the steps of City Hall calling for more support for youth and an end to violence, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

The NYPD gang unit held a meeting for families in the Bronx Wednesday, hours after Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, known as Junior, was laid to rest.

Police said alleged gang members mistook Guzman-Feliz for a different teen who they were trying to take revenge on.

The teen was dragged out of a bodega and stabbed in the neck last week, police said. Cell phone video shows Guzman-Feliz running to reach the hospital one block away, but he collapsed and died outside the emergency room.

The teen’s death has become a symbol for the growing fear of gang violence in the Bronx.

“It’s not only about Junior. It means nobody’s safe,” the teen’s friend, Rafael Nitro said. “And if nobody’s safe and everyone’s out left and right then what happens to us?”

Friends say Guzman-Feliz told them he wanted to improve his Belmont community, one of the reasons he joined the NYPD Explorers program for aspiring young officers.

“He just always say he wanted to change a lot about the neighborhood,” said Nitro.

Now, local leaders are trying to bring about that change. They’re calling on the city to remove graffiti in the area, which they say is one way gangs claim territory.

“It allows them to say that we are in this turf, this turf is ours or this community belongs to us and we need to say no to that,” said community activists Sydney Flores.

The community is also saying “no” to the bodega where Guzman-Feliz was killed from ever reopening. They say surveillance video shows store employees let the suspects drag him out of the store and told him to leave when he came back moments later pleading for help.

“Everything that happened to Junior was depressing and sad but it’s always been a problem around these neighborhoods,” said a Belmont resident named Gabriella.

Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the teen’s death.