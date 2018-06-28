NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It is closing time for a beloved bakery that opened more than 100 years ago on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

At Glaser’s Bake Shop on 1st Avenue and 87th Street, the line was out the door and down the street, reports CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

“You know it’s a beautiful piece of history in this neighborhood and that’s quickly changing,” said customer Jessica Riffaterre.

“We have been coming to this place for our whole life and this is a good bakery because it has been part of our neighborhood for a long time,” added 8-year-old Clyde Riffaterre.

Herb Glaser’s grandfather opened the bakery 116 years ago.

“This was opening day actually April 2nd, 1902 that’s my grandparents,” said Glaser while looking at an old photograph.

Glaser is now 65 years old, and while the family owns the building, he says it’s tough for small businesses to survive.

“We just realize it’s time to call it quits,” he said. “It’s just too much too hard to keep it going.”

As word spread the bakery was closing in just a few days, customers flocked to the shop.

“Their pastry is above and beyond,” said 9-year-old Anuki Wattage.

“Their cookies are really, really really good,” added Indiana Stoller, another 9-year-old connoisseur.

Kevin O’Dwyer is a retired police officer and discovered Glaser’s in the 1980s. He came all the way from Brooklyn for a final treat.

“I took a train it took me about 40 minutes,” he said, added that wasn’t the end of it. “Been waiting for an hour, but I want it on the record it’s absolutely worth it.”

The biggest seller is the black and white cookie.

“My husband loves black and white cookies,” said Kira Stoller. “He’ll do anything for a black and white cookie, I get the remote and I give him a black and white cookie.”

The bakery’s last day will be Sunday, July 1.