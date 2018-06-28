CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The federal corruption retrial former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and his wife, Linda, will begin Oct. 9.

U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack set the date Thursday.

Their first trial ended in a mistrial in May. A jury failed to reach a verdict after nine days of deliberations. Prosecutors say they’ll retrial the Manganos on all charges.

An indictment alleges that the Republican politician helped Long Island businessman Harendra Singh obtain guaranteed loans in exchange for lavish gifts.

Prosecutors say Linda Mangano was given a $100,000-a-year, no-show job at one of Singh’s restaurants.

The Manganos said that any favors were because of their personal ties with Singh.

The jury acquitting co-defendant John Venditto, the former Oyster Bay town supervisor, of all 27 charges against him.

