NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman is under arrest accused of dragging her mother with her car.

Police say 25-year-old Shaquay Minter of Massapequa was arguing with her mother Wednesday in the driveway when her mother tried to remove her purse from the car.

shaquayminter Police: Woman Accused Of Dragging Mother With Her Car

Shaquay Minter (credit: Nassau County Police Department)

Minter allegedly backed up and dragged her, possibly running her over.

The 42-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple injuries.

Minter is charged with assault and criminal contempt. She’ll be in court Thursday.

