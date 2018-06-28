Filed Under:Local TV, Nassau County

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An advisory has been issued against bathing at 14 North Shore beaches.

The Nassau County Department of Health said the advisory is due to heavy rainfall. It is effective starting Thursday.

Full list of affected beaches:

  1. Centre Island Sound – Bayville
  2. Creek Club – Lattingtown
  3. Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
  4. Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
  5. Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
  6. North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
  7. Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
  8. Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
  9. Ransom Beach – Bayville
  10. Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
  11. Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
  12. Soundside Beach – Bayville
  13. Stehli Beach – Bayville
  14. Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

In addition, Biltmore Beach in Massapequa remains closed until further notice due to elevated bacteria levels.

The advisory is issued as a precaution for beaches that could experience stormwater runoff. That can impact water quality by elevating bacteria levels.

 

