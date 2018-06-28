(CBSNewYork) — Two officials are testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee Thursday.

FBI director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are testifying before the committee about the 2016 presidential election.

Today’s hearing specifically focuses on a report on the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Committee republicans are furious over how slowly they say the Justice Department is complying with house subpoenas in the case.

In his opening statement, Rosenstein defended the department, saying the FBI is making unprecedented disclosures, gone through more than a million documents and that most requests have been fulfilled.