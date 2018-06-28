TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Newly released police body camera video shows the chaos that officers encountered as they responded to a shooting at an arts festival in Trenton earlier this month.

The crowd of about 1,000 people were celebrating at the Art All Night festival on June 17 when investigators say gunfire erupted between rival gangs just before 3 a.m.

In the video, shots are heard being fired in rapid succession as police race towards the panicked crowd to help while festival goers ran for cover.

“We’ve got one, two — one out here with a head shot wound,” a man says on the video. “There’s multiple people shot.”

Authorities said 22 were injured in the melee, most of them by gunfire. Among the injured was a 13-year-old boy.

Officers loaded victims into their patrol cars, racing them through the crowds to get them to hospitals and carrying some of the injured into the emergency room.

Back at the festival, the footage shows a suspect being taken into custody.

Officers shot and killed one of the alleged shooters, Tahaij Wells. Two other men, Amir Armstrong and Davone White, are recovering. Both are facing weapons charges.

This is the 12th year that Trenton has hosted the all night arts festival. It typically attracts up to 30,000 people every year.