MADISON, Wis. (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is in Wisconsin Thursday where he will take part in a roundtable with supporters and deliver a speech in Milwaukee.

Later on, the president will attend a groundbreaking ceremony for electronics manufacturer Foxconn’s new factory in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

Should Foxconn employ 13,000 workers as envisioned, it would be the largest private-sector employer in Wisconsin.

Trump’s visit comes as he is trying to keep Wisconsin and other upper Midwest states in his column. Trump visited Minnesota last week and North Dakota on Wednesday.

Trump carried Wisconsin by less than 1 point — just under 23,000 votes. He’s underwater in popularity, with only 44 percent of respondents in last week’s Marquette University Law School poll approving of the job he’s doing, while 50 percent disapproved.

