ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The suspect in the deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper reportedly had a longstanding feud with the paper.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos of Laurel, Maryland, law enforcement sources tell CBS News.

The suspect in the deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper building has been identified as 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos of Laurel, Maryland, law enforcement sources tell CBS Newshttps://t.co/ugVa4FeSf3 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 29, 2018

Online court records filed Friday show Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder. The records do not list an attorney for Ramos, who is scheduled for a bail hearing 10:30 a.m. Friday in Annapolis.

Acting Police Chief William Krampf of Anne Arundel County called the shooting Thursday at The Capital Gazette a targeted attack in which the suspect “looked for his victims.”

“This person was prepared today to come in, this person was prepared to shoot people,” Krampf said.

Journalists crawled under desks and sought other hiding places in what they described as minutes of terror as they heard the suspect’s footsteps and the repeated blasts of the shotgun as he moved about the newsroom.

Police said five people were killed. Police identified the victims late Thursday night as Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Robert Hiaason, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara. Four were editors and one was a sales assistant.

Smith had just started at the paper and was engaged to be married. Fishman wrote editorials and was called the voice of the paper. Hiaasen was a beloved columnist and editor. McNamara covered sports for two decades and Winters was a reporter and mother of four.

Three others were injured.

A law enforcement source told CBS News that Ramos damaged his finger tips so police wouldn’t be able to identify him with prints. Instead, they found out who he was through facial recognition. They also found smoke bombs inside his backpack, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

The Gazette reported that the suspect was involved in a years-long legal dispute with the paper after it published a story about a harassment case that he was later convicted of.

Ramos filed a failed lawsuit against the paper in 2012, alleging the newspaper, a columnist and an editor defamed him in the article about his conviction in a criminal harassment case in 2011.

According to court documents, five days after Ramos pleaded guilty to criminal harassment, the newspaper published a story describing allegations by a woman who claimed Ramos harassed her online for months.

In his lawsuit, Ramos said the article contained false and defamatory statements, and injured his reputation. A judge dismissed the suit.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News the suspect allegedly made social media threats against the paper as recently as earlier in the day Thursday.

Capital Gazette columnist Terry Smith claimed the newsroom was vulnerable to an attack.

“It’s totally open. There’s not a shred of security,” Smith said. “It’s in a four-story brick and glass office building.”

Friday morning, the paper’s front page headline read: “5 shot dead at The Capital.”

The paper says it is also leaving its opinion page blank in honor of their colleagues, writing “Today, we are speechless.”

Tomorrow this Capital page will return to its steady purpose of offering readers informed opinion about the world around them. But today, we are speechless. pic.twitter.com/5HzKN2IW7Q — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

Some of the reporters at the paper continued to work throughout the shooting, tweeting as it happened. Others went back to work, publishing several articles throughout the investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)