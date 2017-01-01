Boomer & Carton’s Mikey Strong ’23’ Charity Hockey Game To Be Played April 21

NEW YORK (WFAN) — The third annual WFAN/Boomer & Carton Mikey Strong “23” Charity Hockey Game will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 21 at the Prudential Center.
The event featuring NHL alumni is named for Mikey Nichols, who suffered a C-5 fracture during a game for Monroe High School (N.J.) in January 2014. Proceeds from the benefit will go to Nichols’ foundation and the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, which is dedicated to advancing quality of life and discovering cures for spinal cord injuries.
WFAN, the Devils and the Prudential Center are teaming up to host the event.
Tickets cost $20 and will go on sale early next week. Ticket buyers will also receive exclusive Yankees and Devils ticket promotions.
Among the former NHL players scheduled to participate in the game are ex-Rangers Tom Laidlaw, Tie Domi and Brad Richards, former Islanders goalie Rick DiPietro and Devils great Ken Daneyko.
“This is great stuff,” Daneyko told Boomer Esiason and Craig Carton on Wednesday. “Mikey Nichols … what spirit he’s had. Since Day 1, we’ve had Mikey Nichols at the arena years ago when the incident happened. And we’re proud. He’s a former Jersey high school hockey kid, and the community’s really come together. It doesn’t matter who you root for, what teams you love in sports. This is above and beyond that.”