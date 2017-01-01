Calling all players!
The Yankees Radio Network and Empire City Casino, Manhattan’s closest casino, are giving you a chance to be the next big winner all season long! Enter to participate in the Yankees Radio Network Empire City Casino Lucky 7’s contest for your chance to win $7,777 if the Yankees score exactly 7 runs in the 7th inning of a Thursday Game. Plus all weekly winners will receive a $40 food gift certificate to use at one of Empire City Casino’s award winning restaurants!
Empire City Casino… real people, real money, real deal. Empire City Casino…Game On! Players must be 21 and over.