Apple Picking Just Outside The Big Apple

Nothing says “fall” quite like apple picking. And hey, just because Central Park doesn’t offer much to New Yorkers in terms of orchards, it doesn’t mean city life has to stop you from indulging in the best apples that autumn has to offer. No car? No problem. Head to one of the city’s transportation hubs to explore the best apple farms in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut for your next family outing or date.
Farms Accessible By MetroNorth
Outhouse Orchards
From Grand Central Terminal, take the Harlem line to the Croton Falls station. From there the Orchards are a five minute cab ride away.
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY 10560
(914) 277 – 3188
outhouseorchards.info
Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm
Hop on Metro North’s Harlem line from GCT to the Katonah station. A cab ride of about 15 minutes will get you to Wilkens.
1313 Whitehill Road
Yorktown Heights, N.Y. 10598
(914) 245-5111
wilkensfarm.com
Meadowbrook Farm
From Grand Central Terminal, take the Hudson line to New Hamburg. Meadowbrook Farm is a five minute taxi ride away!
29 Old Myers Corners Road
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-3002
Fishkill Farms
From Grand Central Station, take the Hudson line on Metro North to the Beacon station. From there, a 10 minute taxi ride will get you to Fishkill Farms.
9 Fishkill Farm Road
Hopewell JCT, N.Y.
(845) 897 – 4377
fishkillfarms.com
Farms Accessible By NJ Transit
Alstede Farms
From Penn Station, hop on the Morris & Essex line towards Dover. When you arrive at Summit, hop on a Gladstone Branch train. Once you’re at the station, a 10 minute cab ride will get you to the Farm.
84 Route 513 Chester, NJ
(908) 879-7189
alstedefarms.com
Wightman’s Farms
Grab a train heading towards Dover on the Morris & Essex line from Penn Station. At the Summit station, switch over to a train on the Gladstone Branch. Hop off at the Bernardsville stop and grab a taxi – the drive to Wightman’s is less than five minutes.
1111 Mt Kemble Road
Morristown, NJ 07960
(973) 425-9819
wightmansfarms.com
Demarest Farms
From Penn Station, head on a Northeast Corridor train towards the Trenton Transit Center. Switch at Secaucus to the Pascack Valley Line towards Spring Valley. From the Hillsdale stop, Demarest Farms is a five minute taxi ride.
244 Wierimus Road Hillsdale
NJ 07642
(201) 666 – 0472
demarestfarms.com
Secor Farms
From Penn Station, hop on a train on the North Jersey Coast Line towards South Amboy. Switch at Secaucus to a Main/Bergen County train towards Suffern. Arrive at Mahwah Station and take a five minute taxi ride to Secor Farms.
168 Airmont Avenue
Mahwah, NJ 07430
201-529-2595
Want to drive?
These are some options that are a bit farther away, but great options for fall fun if you have access to a car.
Terhune Orchards
About an hour and a half drive from the city.
330 Cold Soil Road
Princeton, NJ 08540
(609) 924-2310
terhuneorchards.com
Minard Farms
About an hour and forty minutes outside of the city.
250 Hurds Road
Clintondale, N.Y. 12515
(866) 632-7753
minardfarms.com
Lewin Farms
About an hour and a half from New York City.
812 Sound Ave
Wading River, New York 11792
(631) 929 – 4327
lewinfarms.homestead.com/home.html
