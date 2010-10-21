Apple Picking Just Outside The Big Apple

Nothing says “fall” quite like apple picking. And hey, just because Central Park doesn’t offer much to New Yorkers in terms of orchards, it doesn’t mean city life has to stop you from indulging in the best apples that autumn has to offer. No car? No problem. Head to one of the city’s transportation hubs to explore the best apple farms in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut for your next family outing or date.

\

Farms Accessible By MetroNorth

Outhouse Orchards

From Grand Central Terminal, take the Harlem line to the Croton Falls station. From there the Orchards are a five minute cab ride away.

130 Hardscrabble Road

North Salem, NY 10560

(914) 277 – 3188

outhouseorchards.info

Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm

Hop on Metro North’s Harlem line from GCT to the Katonah station. A cab ride of about 15 minutes will get you to Wilkens.

1313 Whitehill Road

Yorktown Heights, N.Y. 10598

(914) 245-5111

wilkensfarm.com

Meadowbrook Farm

From Grand Central Terminal, take the Hudson line to New Hamburg. Meadowbrook Farm is a five minute taxi ride away!

29 Old Myers Corners Road

Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

(845) 297-3002

Fishkill Farms From Grand Central Station, take the Hudson line on Metro North to the Beacon station. From there, a 10 minute taxi ride will get you to Fishkill Farms. 9 Fishkill Farm Road

Hopewell JCT, N.Y.

(845) 897 – 4377

fishkillfarms.com

Farms Accessible By NJ Transit

Alstede Farms

From Penn Station, hop on the Morris & Essex line towards Dover. When you arrive at Summit, hop on a Gladstone Branch train. Once you’re at the station, a 10 minute cab ride will get you to the Farm.

84 Route 513 Chester, NJ

(908) 879-7189

alstedefarms.com

Wightman’s Farms

Grab a train heading towards Dover on the Morris & Essex line from Penn Station. At the Summit station, switch over to a train on the Gladstone Branch. Hop off at the Bernardsville stop and grab a taxi – the drive to Wightman’s is less than five minutes.

1111 Mt Kemble Road

Morristown, NJ 07960

(973) 425-9819

wightmansfarms.com

Demarest Farms

From Penn Station, head on a Northeast Corridor train towards the Trenton Transit Center. Switch at Secaucus to the Pascack Valley Line towards Spring Valley. From the Hillsdale stop, Demarest Farms is a five minute taxi ride.

244 Wierimus Road Hillsdale

NJ 07642

(201) 666 – 0472

demarestfarms.com

Secor Farms From Penn Station, hop on a train on the North Jersey Coast Line towards South Amboy. Switch at Secaucus to a Main/Bergen County train towards Suffern. Arrive at Mahwah Station and take a five minute taxi ride to Secor Farms. 168 Airmont Avenue

Mahwah, NJ 07430

201-529-2595

Want to drive?

These are some options that are a bit farther away, but great options for fall fun if you have access to a car.

Terhune Orchards

About an hour and a half drive from the city.

330 Cold Soil Road

Princeton, NJ 08540

(609) 924-2310

terhuneorchards.com

Minard Farms

About an hour and forty minutes outside of the city.

250 Hurds Road

Clintondale, N.Y. 12515

(866) 632-7753

minardfarms.com

Lewin Farms

About an hour and a half from New York City.

812 Sound Ave

Wading River, New York 11792

(631) 929 – 4327

lewinfarms.homestead.com/home.html