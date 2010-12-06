Choosing A Winter Coat

December 6, 2010 9:47 AM
by Kimberly Rae Miller

Choosing a winter coat can be a chore.  Just remember: You don’t have to sacrifice warmth and style for price.  If you’re looking for a stylish coat that won’t break the bank, look no further.  We have five of the season’s hottest trends, all for under $100.

 

 

Winter White

oldnavywhite Choosing A Winter Coat

Crisp, clean, and reminiscent of all things snowy; white is, well, white hot this winter.  Not ready to invest in an expensive coat?  Old Navy has you covered with their belted white trench with removable faux-fur collar.   Buy this classic wool trench for $69.50 on OldNavy.com. (Photo Credit: Old Navy)

Forever Plaid

 

overstockplaid Choosing A Winter Coat

 

Forget flannel, plaid is everywhere!  Have no fears, you won’t look like ‘Tim the Toolman Taylor’ in this Miss Sixty double- breasted wool coat with a skirted bottom.  The plaid is subtle, but the trendiness is undeniable.  It won’t set you back too much,  going for a modest $83.99 on Overstock.com (Photo Credit: Overstock.com)

Camel Is The New Black

 

victoriassecretcamel Choosing A Winter Coat

 

If it’s classic style you’re looking for, try swapping in that old black for camel.  This year the must have in winter fashion comes in that light brown that’s flattering on everyone.  Victoria’s Secret keeps it classy and feminine with their A-line camel wool trench, only $99. (Photo Credit: Victoria’s Secret)

Quilted

 

guessquilted Choosing A Winter Coat

 

Nothing keeps the chill off quite like a quilted down coat.  If you steered clear of this uber warm winter wear in the past because of its bulky look  Guess ($88) and LL Bean ($99)  keep it sleek and trendy while keeping you warm. (Photo Credit: Nordstrom/Guess)

Military Pea

 

burlingtonmilitarypea Choosing A Winter Coat

 

The standard pea coat will never go out of style, that doesn’t mean it can’t get better with age.  This season the pea coat is getting a military makeover.  The high neck and double closures will add more warmth to your winter, get the look at Burlington Coat Factory for $99. (Photo Credit: Burlington Coat Factory)

Comments

One Comment

  1. vintagelooks11 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:49 am

    February 15, 2017 at 7:49 am

Wow, what an amazing pics of winter coats. All the given winter coats are very beautiful specially winter white coat and forever plaid. I will order it from one of given websites.

