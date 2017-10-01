During the 2017 Yankees Season, Bridgehampton National Bank will help youngsters throughout Long Island and New York with a special Education Grant Program:

MAKE YOUR PITCH FOR EDUCATION.

The program will be facilitated through a season-long campaign with the Yankees Broadcast and cbsnewyork.com. The program will allow kids to make their pitch to help with an important issue…education.

Any non-profit organization, as defined under Section 501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code within Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Kings, New York, Bronx, and Richmond counties can apply for one of 10 grants of $2,500. each. To be eligible for consideration, the request must benefit the following focus areas in youth education (K-12): arts & culture, community & civic, health, wellness or physical activity, or financial literacy. Request may be submitted via an essay below.

All entries must be received by 11:59pm on October 1, 2017. Only one entry per person per household, entries will be eligible throughout this period. Late, incomplete or illegible entries will be disregarded. By accepting a grant, the organization allows WFAN/CBS & Bridgehampton National Bank to use your name and likeness.

