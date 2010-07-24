Otis Livingston

mr. livingston please check out this young lady by the name of Delphynia m. Sparks she signed a letter of intent with VCU
Hey O-LIV This is DRE from cleveland remember when we were polishing your skill’s as an up and coming sport’s analyst with orlando lightfoot i knew then you would be a great sport’s historian glad i got to be behind the camera to watch one of the future greats!!!Thank you for allowing me to share that with you.Now 18yrs later i get to share something special with you since you were there when she was born AVEREE FIELDS LADY MOUNTAINEER They beat TEXAS look out STANFORD.Awesome job in columbus this weekend at the men’s tourney. Been bragging on you for a long time, glad my friend’s got to see you in action.Good Luck and God Bless your old friend Andre
To Otis: Kobe will never leave the Lakers since we have the best weather, and the best sunsets. Tell the Nets they bettter come out of their dream about getting Kobe.
Jim Morrison of The Doors said “The West is The Best.”
Have a great summer,
From: John in Laker Land
Hi Otis
My name is Tony Scher and I am writing to see if the Post is interested in doing a story on my step-son, Adam Clayton Powell, V. – the grandson of civil rights leader and NY's first black congressman Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. My step-son Adam is a 21 year old senior at Columbia University in Manhattan. Adam is a nationally ranked swimmer and last week, swimming for the Columbia Lions, he won the 50 yard freestyle and the 100 yard freestyle at the Ivy League Championships held at Harvard's Blodgett Pool. In both of these races he was defending the titles he won last year as a junior. His times in both events were fast enough to qualify him to swim at the NCAA Division 1 championships which will be held next week in Minnesota (March 24-27). Adam was the only swimmer out of the Ivy League to qualify for the national championships. His 50 yard freestyle time (19.62) ranks as the 14th fastest time in the country. Next week he will be competing against the best of the best. While I realize that swimming is not a major sport, I thought that the Post might be interested because Adam is a local product – having been born in NYC, having been raised in Westchester (where he led his high school swim team to back-to-back state championships) and having attended college in NYC – not to mention the fact that he swims at Columbia's Uris Pool, just a few blocks from a street and building named after his grandfather. After graduation this May, Adam plans to train for the 2012 Olympics.
Tony Scher
Anthony Z. Scher.
WOOD & SCHER
222 Bloomingdale Road
Suite 311
White Plains, NY 10605
Phone: (914) 328-5600
Fax: (914) 328-5627
Email:woodscher@aol.com
Mr. Livingston: I am writing with interest to have you serve as the JDRF Westchester County’s emcee at our upcoming Gala on April 9, 2011 at Trump National in Briarcliff Manor. We would be honored to have you serve in this role once again as our guests truly enjoyed having you in the past. I have sent you a message via LinkedIn as well and hope you will consider this invitation. I am unsure of your personal contact information so had to approach you this way. Please contact my office at 914.686.7700. Thank you, Rebecca M Santoli- Executive Director, JDRF Westchester
