Steve Somers

July 28, 2010 5:00 PM

  1. Brian Charles Serach says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Brian
    Hey Steve, I really enjoy listening to you and your perspective on sports. My bedside radio picks up the Fan NY way up here in Toronto. Keep up the great work! Go easy on our Blue Jays please, it just isn’t their year. Good luck to your Mets.

  2. Cary Goodman says:
    May 18, 2011 at 4:02 pm

    As the Mets prepare for the Yankees, Derek Jeter is 34 hits away from a NYC baseball milestone.

    Fans should visit the Jeter Meter on River Ave (bet, 161 and 162 Street) and enter their good luck wishes, FREE.

    Sponsored by the 161st Street Business Improvement District

  3. Danny says:
    May 13, 2011 at 10:27 pm

    Steve,
    I like this this new NBA no fakers or celtics i’ts about time. I would almost think with Dallas, Memphis, Miami, Olkalhoma City I was watching the old ABA. All we need now is red white and blue ball. GO pacers lol. This is what the league needs needs not the same old teams its get old quick.

  4. Jorge B. says:
    March 10, 2011 at 9:00 pm

    Steve,

    I think the job you do is awesome!! I try to catch you on the radio whenever I can. Your voice is very unique and special. Just a couple of weeks ago I was picking up my 11 yr. old daughter from gymnastics practice and you were on the radio. Your voice made her laugh. She said daddy he sounds so tired… LOL. Well now whenever I pick her up I make sure WFAN and the Schmoozer is on. KEEP UP THE GREAT WORK!!

  5. berks county, Pa fire1 says:
    December 7, 2010 at 10:29 am

    WAY TO GO JETS!!!!! HAAAAA HAAAAAAAA HAAAAAAAAAAAA awwwwwwwww wats the matter?? the jets luck ran out :(:(:( booohooohooohooooooo
    thats wat happens when the jets play an NFL team instead of all them college and high school teams!!!!!!!!!
    to bad the mighty PATS( whom i hate more then the jets) didnt run up the score haaaaaaaaaa haaaaaaaaaa haaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    next time rex ryan… bring it dont sing it… you talk to much smack u punk!!!!!

  6. Gary Sr. says:
    November 27, 2010 at 6:54 pm

    Mr. Summers,
    I’m a 52 year old guy and don’t usually leave comments to anyone but I felt you deserve one. The only time in my life I would be happy that a certain disk jockey was on when I turned on a radio were the days of “Big Dan Ingram”. You are the only (what the hell do you call yourselves now?… a radio host?) radio host I get that same feeling now. Thankyou for your talent and all the best.

  7. Jim says:
    September 25, 2010 at 12:34 pm

    Steve,

    Wanted you to know that I try hard to get the 660 station here in the philadelphia area. I love to listen to the whinning and excuses that you and those sorry Mets fans pour into the airwaves.
    Still think Jimmy Rollings was wrong when he said that the Phillies were the team to beat in the east 4 years ago?

  8. Kevin says:
    August 17, 2010 at 10:30 am

    Could the Wilpon’s be shopping the METS behind closed doors?

