The World Rings In 2017

Sydney Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 Fireworks explode off the Sydney Harbour Bridge on New Year's Eve on January 1, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Sydney Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 Fireworks can be seen during the Family Fireworks display on New Year's Eve on Sydney Harbour on Decemeber 31, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images)

Sydney Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 Family fireworks display at 9pm on New Year's Eve on December 31, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images)

New Zealanders Celebrate New Year's Eve 2016 The SkyTower firework display during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. The pyrotechnic display includes 500kgs of fireworks, 1 tonne of equipment and 10 kilometres of wire were used in the display set up. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

Sydney Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 Fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the New Years Eve fireworks show in Sydney on January 1, 2017. (Credit: PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images)

South Korea Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 People celebrate during a countdown event to mark the New Year in downtown Seoul on January 1, 2017. (Credit: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)

Malaysia Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 Fireworks illuminate the sky near Malaysia's Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur on January 1, 2017. (Credit: MOHD RASFAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Singapore Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 New Year fireworks burst over the Marina Bay skyline in Singapore on January 1, 2017. (Credit: ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Hong Kong Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 Fireworks explode over Victoria harbour during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong on January 1, 2017. (Credit: DALE DE LA REY/AFP/Getty Images)

Cologne Celebrates New Year's Eve Under Heightened Security Visitors are seen in front of the Cologne Cathedral during the light installation by the artist Philipp Geist in Cologne, where on New Year's Eve one year ago hundreds of apparently coordinated sexual assaults were perpetrated against women, prior to New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, 2016 in Cologne, Germany. City authorities have deployed around 1,500 police officers - more than 10 times last year's number, to maintain security during this year's festivities. Security across Germany is high due also to the recent Berlin terror attack, in which suspect Anis Amri drove a truck into a Christmas market and killed 12 people. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Cologne Celebrates New Year's Eve Under Heightened Security Visitors celebrate New Year's Eve in front of Hauptbahnhof main railway station, not far from where on New Year's Eve one year ago hundreds of apparently coordinated sexual assaults were perpetrated against women, prior to New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, 2016 in Cologne, Germany. City authorities have deployed around 1,500 police officers - more than 10 times last year's number, to maintain security during this year's festivities. Security across Germany is high due also to the recent Berlin terror attack, in which suspect Anis Amri drove a truck into a Christmas market and killed 12 people. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Taiwanese Countdown To The New Year At Taipei 101 Taipei 101 is lit up during New Years Eve celebrations just after midnight on January 1, 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)

Thailand Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 People hold images of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej during New Years celebrations in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok early on January 1, 2017. (Credit: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images)

Taiwanese Countdown To The New Year At Taipei 101 Fireworks light up the Taiwan skyline and Taipei 101 during New Years Eve celebrations just after midnight on January 1, 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)

Finland Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 Fireworks explode during an event marking the centenary year of Finnish independence, on New Year's Eve, on December 31, 2016, in Helsinki. (Credit: MIKKO STIG/AFP/Getty Images)

Berlin Celebrates New Year's Eve Under Heightened Security Visitors embrace as they attend annual New Year's Eve celebrations in front of the Brandenburg Gate on December 31, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Security was tightened this year at the event after 12 people were killed and another 48 injured when a truck was driven into a Christmas market nearby in the city less than two weeks earlier. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Berlin Celebrates New Year's Eve Under Heightened Security Visitors attend annual New Year's Eve celebrations in front of the Brandenburg Gate on December 31, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Security was tightened this year at the event after 12 people were killed and another 48 injured when a truck was driven into a Christmas market nearby in the city less than two weeks earlier. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Berlin Celebrates New Year's Eve Under Heightened Security Crowds watch a singer perform during annual New Year's Eve celebrations in front of the Brandenburg Gate on December 31, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Security was tightened this year at the event after 12 people were killed and another 48 injured when a truck was driven into a Christmas market nearby in the city less than two weeks earlier. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Bulgaria Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 Revellers watch a fireworks display as they celebrate during the New Year countdown in Sofia on January 1, 2017. (Credit: NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP/Getty Images)

Berlin Celebrates New Year's Eve Under Heightened Security Revellers crowd in front of Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate to usher in the New Year on January 1, 2017. (Credit: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Paris Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 Revellers gather on the Champs-Elysees avenue to watch a laser and 3D video mapping show projected on the Arc de Triomphe monument as part of the New Year celebrations on December 31, 2016 in Paris. (Credit: OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Athens Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 Fireworks explode above the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill during New Year celebrations in Athens on January 1, 2017. (Credit: ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Berlin Celebrates New Year's Eve Under Heightened Security Fireworks explode behind the quadriga of Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate to usher in the New Year on January 1, 2017. (Credit: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Paris Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 Revellers watch a fireworks show over the Arc de Triomphe monument, from the Champs-Elysees avenue as part of the New Year celebrations on January 1 , 2017 in Paris. (Credit: OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Berlin Celebrates New Year's Eve Under Heightened Security Fireworks explode behind the Brandenburg Gate at midnight on January 1, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Security was tightened this year at the celebration at the location after 12 people were killed and another 48 injured when a truck was driven into a Christmas market nearby less than two weeks earlier. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Cologne Celebrates New Year's Eve Under Heightened Security Visitors celebrate New Year's Eve in front of Cologne Cathedral, not far from where on New Year's Eve one year ago hundreds of apparently coordinated sexual assaults were perpetrated against women, on January 1, 2017 in Cologne, Germany. City authorities have deployed around 1,500 police officers - more than 10 times last year's number, to maintain security during this year's festivities. Security across Germany is high due also to the recent Berlin terror attack, in which suspect Anis Amri drove a truck into a Christmas market and killed 12 people. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Cologne Celebrates New Year's Eve Under Heightened Security Visitors celebrate New Year's Eve in front of Hauptbahnhof main railway station not far from where on New Year's Eve one year ago hundreds of apparently coordinated sexual assaults were perpetrated against women, on January 1, 2017 in Cologne, Germany. City authorities have deployed around 1,500 police officers - more than 10 times last year's number, to maintain security during this year's festivities. Security across Germany is high due also to the recent Berlin terror attack, in which suspect Anis Amri drove a truck into a Christmas market and killed 12 people. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Beirut Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 Lebanese people celebrate New year in Beirut on January 1, 2017. (Credit: ANWAR AMRO/AFP/Getty Images)

Paris Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 Fireworks explode over the Arc de Triomphe monument with a laser and 3D mapping display on the theme of the Paris 2024 bid for the Olympic Games, as part of New Year celebrations on January 1, 2017 in Paris. (Credit: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)

Barcelona Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 A light show and fireworks are seen during the New Year's eve celebrations in Barcelona, Spain on December 31, 2016. (Credit: PAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images)

Paris Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 The Arc de Triomphe monument is illuminated by a laser and 3D mapping display reading Happy New Year (Bonne Annee in French) as part of New Year celebrations on January 1, 2017 in Paris. (Credit: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)

Paris Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 The Arc de Triomphe monument is illuminated by a laser and 3D mapping display reading Happy New Year in Italian as part of New Year celebrations on January 1, 2017 in Paris. (Credit: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)

Paris Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 The Arc de Triomphe monument is illuminated by a laser and 3D mapping display as part of New Year celebrations on January 1, 2017 in Paris. (Credit: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)

Paris Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 Fireworks explode over the Arc de Triomphe monument as part of New Year celebrations on January 1, 2017 in Paris. (Credit: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)

London Fireworks Display Ushers In The New Year Fireworks light up the London skyline and Big Ben just after midnight on January 1, 2017 in London, England. Thousands of people lined the banks of the River Thames in central London to see in the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

London Fireworks Display Ushers In The New Year Fireworks explode around The Elizabeth Tower, also known as 'Big Ben', and the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in central London just after midnight on January 1, 2017. (Credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Amsterdam Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 People celebrate New Year at Scheepvaartmuseum in Amsterdam with a firework show on January 1, 2017. (Credit: KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP/Getty Images)

Rotterdam Celebrates New Year's Eve 2016 People gather to celebrate New Year with a firework show at Erasmusbrug in Rotterdam on January 1, 2017. (Credit: ROBIN UTRECHT/AFP/Getty Images)

London Fireworks Display Ushers In The New Year Fireworks light up the London skyline and Big Ben just after midnight on January 01, 2017 in London, England. Thousands of people line the streets of central London tonight to watch the annual New Year's Eve fireworks display. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)