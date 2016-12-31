Throng Heads To Times Square To Welcome 2017

New Year's Eve In Times Square Police officers patrol Times Square before New Year's eve celebrations in New York on December 31, 2016. (Credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)

New Year's Eve In Times Square Police officers patrol Times Square as sand-filled sanitaion trucks are used as street barriers before New Year's eve celebrations in New York on December 31, 2016. (Credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)

New Year's Eve In Times Square People arrive at Times Square to celebrate New Year's eve in New York on December 31, 2016. (Credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)

New Year's Eve In Times Square New York City police officers prepare for the New Year's celebration in Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

New Year's Eve In Times Square A New York City police officer inspects bags in Times Square ahead of New Year's events on December 31, 2016 in New York. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

New Year's Eve In Times Square New York City police officers prepare in Times Square for the New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, 2016 in New York.(Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

New Year's Eve In Times Square A protective barrier of Sanitation Department trucks park near Times Square for the New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, 2016 in New York. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

New Year's Eve In Times Square A New York City police officer scans a reveler joining the crowd in Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

New Year's Eve In Times Square A New York City police officer stands guard in Times Square prior to the New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, 2016 in New York. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

New Year's Eve In Times Square A New York City police officer stands guard in Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

New Year's Eve In Times Square People gather in Times Square to celebrate New Year's Eve in New York on December 31, 2016. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

New Year's Eve In Times Square Men with balloons pass a police barrier in Times Square in New York on December 31, 2016. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

New Year's Eve In Times Square People take part in New Year's eve celebrations at Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

New Year's Eve In Times Square Melanie 'Mel B' Brown poses with fans during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on December 31, 2016. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

New Year's Eve In Times Square Hats are passed out to revelers for New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

New Year's Eve In Times Square People take part in New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

New Years Eve Celebrated In New York's Times Square NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: People congregate in the lead-up to New Year's eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City on December 31, 2016. Close to a Million people are expected to crowd Times Square to watch the ball drop and ring in the New Year. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

New Years Eve Celebrated In New York's Times Square NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Police congregate in the lead-up to New Year's eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City on December 31, 2016. Close to a Million people are expected to crowd Times Square to watch the ball drop and ring in the New Year. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Gloria Estefan during New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square at Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

New Years Eve Celebrated In New York's Times Square NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Police congregate in the lead-up to New Year's eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City on December 31, 2016. Security remains heightened as close to a million people are expected to crowd Times Square to watch the ball drop and ring in the New Year. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

New Years Eve Celebrated In New York's Times Square NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Police congregate in the lead-up to New Year's eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City on December 31, 2016.Security remains heightened as close to a million people are expected to crowd Times Square to watch the ball drop and ring in the New Year. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

New Years Eve Celebrated In New York's Times Square NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: People wave to the Jumbotron camera in the lead-up to New Year's eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City on December 31, 2016. Security remains heightened as close to a million people are expected to crowd Times Square to watch the ball drop and ring in the New Year. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

New Years Eve Celebrated In New York's Times Square NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: People congregate in the lead-up to New Year's eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City on December 31, 2016. Security remains heightened as close to a million people are expected to crowd Times Square to watch the ball drop and ring in the New Year. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

New Years Eve Celebrated In New York's Times Square NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: A man takes a selfie with police as they congregate in the lead-up to New Year's eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City on December 31, 2016. Security remains heightened as close to a million people are expected to crowd Times Square to watch the ball drop and ring in the New Year. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)