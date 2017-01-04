LIRR Derailment At Atlantic Terminal In Brooklyn

LIRR Derailment At Atlantic Terminal In BrooklynEmergency responders are headed to the scene of a Long Island Rail Road train derailment.
Dozens Dead In Istanbul Nightclub ShootingAt least 35 people were killed, and 40 more were wounded, when a gunman reportedly dressed as Santa Claus opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul early on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 local time.
Throng Heads To Times Square To Welcome 2017Revelers gather in Times Square under heavy security to ring in 2017.
The World Rings In 2017A look at celebrations to ring in 2017 around the world.
Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Test
WCBS 880 50th Anniversary Photos: Modern Chopper 880 ShotsPhotos of the people and places that made the past 50 years possible.
WCBS 880 50th Anniversary Photos: The Early YearsPhotos of the people and places that made the past 50 years possible.
WCBS 880 50th Anniversary Photos: News Coverage Through The YearsPhotos of the people and places that made the past 50 years possible.