16 Players To Watch On Wild-Card Weekend

Connor Cook, QB, Oakland Injuries have forced Raiders rookie and third-string QB Connor Cook into the starting lineup. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Khalil Mack, DE, Oakland With 11 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception, Oakland's Khalil Mack is considered the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Brock Osweiler, QB, Houston The Texans benched Brock Osweiler last month. Now he's back in the starting lineup after his replacement, Tom Savage, suffered a concussion.(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Whitney Mercilus, LB, Houston Expect the Texans to pressure Raiders QB Connor Cook. Whitney Mercilus leads the team in sacks. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit The Lions are one-dimensional on offense. It'll be up to Matthew Stafford to carry them at Seattle. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Darius Slay, CB, Detroit The Seahawks don't have the running game they've had in years past. One of the best cover men in the league, Detroit's Darius Slay will look to limit Seattle's passing game, too. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Russell Wilson has had a relatively quiet season, but he's still the same QB who led the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Richard Sherman, CB, Seattle Detroit has struggled to run the ball all year. If Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman can help slow down their passing game, the Lions' offense will be in trouble. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Aaron Rodgers has thrown 15 touchdowns and no interceptions during the Packers' six-game winning streak. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S, Green Bay Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix had five interceptions this season. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants The Giants' offense doesn't blow anyone away. They have often relied on their defense to keep opponents out of the end zone while hoping Odell Beckham Jr. will make a game-changing play or two. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Oliver Vernon, DE, Giants When the Giants lost to the Packers in the regular season, they failed to sack quarterback Aaron Rodgers. New York defensive end Olivier Vernon will have to do his part to make Rodgers feel uncomfortable. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh The Steelers' offense is loaded with talent, but Le'Veon Bell is key to both their running and passing attacks. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ryan Shazier, LB, Steelers Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier can seemingly do it all. He had 87 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles this season. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

Jay Ajayi, RB, Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi enjoyed a breakout season, rushing for 1,272 yards. He'll be counted on to take pressure off QB Matt Moore, who's filling in for the injured Ryan Tannehill. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)