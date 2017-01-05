16 Players To Watch On Wild-Card Weekend

Connor Cook, QB, Oakland
Connor Cook, QB, Oakland Injuries have forced Raiders rookie and third-string QB Connor Cook into the starting lineup. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Khalil Mack, DE, Oakland
Khalil Mack, DE, Oakland With 11 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception, Oakland's Khalil Mack is considered the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Brock Osweiler, QB, Houston
Brock Osweiler, QB, Houston The Texans benched Brock Osweiler last month. Now he's back in the starting lineup after his replacement, Tom Savage, suffered a concussion.(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Whitney Mercilus, LB, Houston
Whitney Mercilus, LB, Houston Expect the Texans to pressure Raiders QB Connor Cook. Whitney Mercilus leads the team in sacks. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit
Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit The Lions are one-dimensional on offense. It'll be up to Matthew Stafford to carry them at Seattle. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Darius Slay, CB, Detroit
Darius Slay, CB, Detroit The Seahawks don't have the running game they've had in years past. One of the best cover men in the league, Detroit's Darius Slay will look to limit Seattle's passing game, too. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Russell Wilson has had a relatively quiet season, but he's still the same QB who led the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Richard Sherman, CB, Seattle
Richard Sherman, CB, Seattle Detroit has struggled to run the ball all year. If Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman can help slow down their passing game, the Lions' offense will be in trouble. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Aaron Rodgers has thrown 15 touchdowns and no interceptions during the Packers' six-game winning streak. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S, Green Bay
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S, Green Bay Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix had five interceptions this season. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants The Giants' offense doesn't blow anyone away. They have often relied on their defense to keep opponents out of the end zone while hoping Odell Beckham Jr. will make a game-changing play or two. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Oliver Vernon, DE, Giants
Oliver Vernon, DE, Giants When the Giants lost to the Packers in the regular season, they failed to sack quarterback Aaron Rodgers. New York defensive end Olivier Vernon will have to do his part to make Rodgers feel uncomfortable. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh
Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh The Steelers' offense is loaded with talent, but Le'Veon Bell is key to both their running and passing attacks. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Ryan Shazier, LB, Steelers
Ryan Shazier, LB, Steelers Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier can seemingly do it all. He had 87 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles this season. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)
Jay Ajayi, RB, Miami
Jay Ajayi, RB, Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi enjoyed a breakout season, rushing for 1,272 yards. He'll be counted on to take pressure off QB Matt Moore, who's filling in for the injured Ryan Tannehill. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Cameron Wake, DE, Miami
Cameron Wake, DE, Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake is headed to the Pro Bowl after registering 11 1/2 sacks. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
Next gallery LIRR Train Crashes Into Atlantic Terminal In Brooklyn
Next Gallery
Categories: NFL NFL Playoffs Sports Sports Photos The Road to Houston

Latest Galleries

16 Players To Watch On Wild-Card WeekendA look at 16 players to watch in this weekend's NFL wild-card playoff games -- one offensive, one defensive from each of the eight teams.
LIRR Train Crashes Into Atlantic Terminal In BrooklynOfficials say dozens were injured in the derailment in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning.
Dozens Dead In Istanbul Nightclub ShootingAt least 35 people were killed, and 40 more were wounded, when a gunman reportedly dressed as Santa Claus opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul early on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 local time.
Throng Heads To Times Square To Welcome 2017Revelers gather in Times Square under heavy security to ring in 2017.
The World Rings In 2017A look at celebrations to ring in 2017 around the world.
Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Test
WCBS 880 50th Anniversary Photos: Modern Chopper 880 ShotsPhotos of the people and places that made the past 50 years possible.
WCBS 880 50th Anniversary Photos: The Early YearsPhotos of the people and places that made the past 50 years possible.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

A STATION IS BORN
Road To Houston
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia