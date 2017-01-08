Commuters Around The World Strip Down For No Pants Subway Ride

International No Pants Subway Ride People take part in the annual 'No Trousers On The Tube Day' (No Pants Subway Ride) at Kings Cross station in central London on January 8, 2017. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

International No Pants Subway Ride People take part in the annual 'No Trousers On The Tube Day' (No Pants Subway Ride) at Kings Cross station in central London on January 8, 2017. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

International No Pants Subway Ride People take part in the annual 'No Trousers On The Tube Day' (No Pants Subway Ride) at Kings Cross station in central London on January 8, 2017. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

International No Pants Subway Ride People take part in the annual 'No Trousers On The Tube Day' (No Pants Subway Ride) at Kings Cross station in central London on January 8, 2017. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

International No Pants Subway Ride People take part in the annual 'No Trousers On The Tube Day' (No Pants Subway Ride) at Kings Cross station in central London on January 8, 2017. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

International No Pants Subway Ride People without pants stand on an escalator during the "No Pants Subway Ride" on January 8, 2017 in Prague. (MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty Images)

International No Pants Subway Ride People without pants stand during the "No Pants Subway Ride" on January 8, 2017 in Prague. (MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty Images)