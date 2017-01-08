Commuters Around The World Strip Down For No Pants Subway Ride

People take part in the annual 'No Trousers On The Tube Day' (No Pants Subway Ride) at Kings Cross station in central London on January 8, 2017. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
People take part in the annual 'No Trousers On The Tube Day' (No Pants Subway Ride) at Kings Cross station in central London on January 8, 2017. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
People take part in the annual 'No Trousers On The Tube Day' (No Pants Subway Ride) at Kings Cross station in central London on January 8, 2017. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
People take part in the annual 'No Trousers On The Tube Day' (No Pants Subway Ride) at Kings Cross station in central London on January 8, 2017. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
People take part in the annual 'No Trousers On The Tube Day' (No Pants Subway Ride) at Kings Cross station in central London on January 8, 2017. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
People without pants stand on an escalator during the "No Pants Subway Ride" on January 8, 2017 in Prague. (MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty Images)
People without pants stand during the "No Pants Subway Ride" on January 8, 2017 in Prague. (MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty Images)
People without pants stand during the "No Pants Subway Ride" on January 8, 2017 in Prague. (MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty Images)
Commuters Around The World Strip Down For No Pants Subway RideThe event, organized by the Improv Everywhere comedy collective, started in 2002 in New York City with seven participants. This year, organizers say pants-less subway rides are scheduled to take place in more than two dozen cities around the world.
  1. Jane Kostopoulos (@linybuggy) says:
    January 8, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Perverts, mentally sick and a bunch of exhibitionists.

