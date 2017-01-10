Iconic Moments From Barack Obama’s Presidency

Bush Welcomes President-Elect Obama To White House In this handout image provided by the White House, U.S. President George W. Bush (L) meets with U.S. President-elect Barack Obama in the Oval Office of the White House November 10, 2008 in Washington, DC. This is the first visit for Barack Obama to the White House before he is sworn into office as President of the United States. First lady Laura Bush took soon to be first lady Michelle Obama on a tour of the White House as the President and Mr. Obama walked along the colonnade to the Oval Office where they will have a meeting. On January 20th Obama will be sworn in as the 44th president of the United States. (Photo by Eric Draper/The White House via Getty Images)

Obama's Welcome New Dog In this handout image released by the White House on April 13, 2009, U.S. President Barack Obama runs down a corridor with the family's new dog, Bo, a six-month old Portuguese water dog, in the White House in Washington, DC. Bo is a gift from Senator Ted Kennedy (D-MA) and his wife Victoria to the President's daughters, Sasha and Malia. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

Obama Attends Inaugural Balls In this handout from the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama rides the elevator to the Private Residence of the White House after attending 10 inaugural balls in the early morning of January 21, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

Obama Speaks About Mortgage Relief In this handout from the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama looks through a photographer's camera backstage prior to remarks about providing mortgage payment relief homeowners at Dobson High School February 18, 2009 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

Obama Attends Inaugural Ball In this handout from the White House, U.S. President President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama ride in a golf cart an Inaugural ball January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

Obama Holds White House Super Bowl Party In this handout from the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama watches the Super Bowl during a Super Bowl party in the family theater of the White House February 2, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

Obaam Attends Inaugural Ball In this handout from the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama together in a freight elevator at an Inaugural Ball, January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

Obaam Attends Inaugural Ball In this handout from the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden putt on the White House putting green April 24, 2009. in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

In this handout provide by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are welcomed by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to Buckingham Palace on April 1, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

In this handout provide by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama (L) receives a fist-bump from a U.S. soldier as he greets hundreds of U.S. troops during his visit to Camp Victory on April 7, 2009 in Baghdad, Iraq. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

In this handout provide by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama (R) hugs First Lady Michelle Obama in the Red Room while Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett (L) smiles prior to the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) at the White House on March 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

In this handout provide by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama (C) wipes his face with a cloth handed to him by White House Butler Von Everett (R) in the Blue Room following an event with business leaders in the East Room on the state floor of the White House on January 28, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

In this handout provide by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama walks with Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton speak together sitting at a picnic table on the South Lawn of the White House on April 9, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

In this handout provide by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama practices his golf swing at an outdoor hold prior to an event at the Miguel Contreras Learning Center on March 19, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

In this handout provide by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama is applauded by House Democrats as he is introduced to speak at the House Democrats Issues Conference at the Kingsmill Resort on February 5, 2009 in Williamsburg, Virginia. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

Obama On The South Lawn In this handout from the The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama plays football with the family dog Bo on the South Lawn of the White House May 12, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

In this handout provide by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama holds a tortilla from the buffet table while standing with First Lady Michelle Obama during the White House Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 4, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samantha Appleton/White House via Getty Images)

In this handout provide by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama whispers into First Lady Michelle Obama's ear during the White House Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 4, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

In this handout provide by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama reacts to a comment made at the White House Correspondents Awards Dinner on May 9, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Lawrence Jackson/White House via Getty Images)

In this handout provide by the White House, U.S. President Barack listens to comments holding a football during a briefing with advisors in preparation for an upcoming meeting with Democratic members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 4, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

President Barack Obama In this handout from the The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama bends over so the son of a White House staff member can pat his head during a visit to the Oval Office May 8, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

President Barack Obama In this photo provided by The White House, President Barack Obama tours the Pyramids of Giza June 4, 2009 outside of Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

President Barack Obama In this photo provided by The White House, President Barack Obama jokingly shows off the hat he was given during his tour of the Pyramids and Sphinx June 4, 2009 in Egypt. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

President Barack Obama In this handout image provided by The White House, President Barack Obama closes his eyes before he tapes his weekly Radio Address in the Roosevelt Room of the White House June 2, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

President Barack Obama In this handout image provided by The White House, President Barack Obama and former First Lady Nancy Reagan walk side-by-side through Center Hall in the White House on June 2, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

President Barack Obama In this photo provided by The White House, President Barack Obama (R) warms up with St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols before the start of the MLB All-Star Game July 14, 2009 in St. Louis, Missouri. President Obama later threw the first pitch to Pujols. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

President Barack Obama In this handout image provided by The White House, President Barack Obama eats a nectarine following a town hall meeting at Kroger's Supermarket July 29, 2009 in Bristol, Virginia (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

In this handout provide by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama talks to TV Host David Letterman (R) during a taping of "The Late Show with David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater on September 21, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

In this handout provided by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama plays with the daughter of the director of advance Emmett Beliveau in the Outer Oval Office on October 30, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

President Obama Visits Singapore In this handout provided by the White House, President Barack Obama (C) laughs with aides aboard Air Force One November 14, 2009 en route to Singapore. Obama made an official nine-day, four-nation, Asia tour during which he visited Japan and attended the APEC Summit in Singapore before heading to China and South Korea. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

U.S. President Barack Obama Visits China In this handout provided by the White House, President Barack Obama listens during a meeting with aides on Air Force One November 16, 2009 en route to Beijing, China. Obama made an official nine-day, four-nation, Asia tour during which he visited Japan and attended the APEC Summit in Singapore before heading to China and South Korea. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

U.S. President Barack Obama Visits China In this handout provided by the White House, President Barack Obama (C) and others walk through the Great Hall of the People after attending a state dinner November 17, 2009 in Beijing, China. Obama made an official nine-day, four-nation, Asia tour during which he visited Japan and attended the APEC Summit in Singapore before heading to China and South Korea. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

U.S. President Barack Obama Visits China In this handout provided by the White House, President Barack Obama tours the Great Wall November 18, 2009 in Badaling, China. Obama made an official nine-day, four-nation, Asia tour during which he visited Japan and attended the APEC Summit in Singapore before heading to China and South Korea. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

President Barack Obama In this handout provided by the White House, A White House nurse prepares to administer the H1N1 vaccine to President Barack Obama at the White House on December 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. The Senate passed the first of three crucial procedural votes on health care by a 60 to 40 margin the following day on December 21, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

In this image provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and British Prime Minister David Cameron walk across the South Lawn of the White House July 20, 2010 in Washington, DC. In his first official visit to the White House and the U.S. Capitol, Cameron said he will work to redefine the "special relationship" between the United States and Britain. The two leaders are expected to discuss the ongoing BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico and the release of Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset Al Megrahi, among other subjects. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

Pres. Obama And Family Visit Bar Harbor Area In this image provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama hikes along the coastline July 17, 2010 in Acadia National Park, Maine. The President and his family are spending a weekend vacation in Bar Harbor, Maine. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

President Barack Obama at Cleveland University In this photo provided by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama shoots a basket before speaking at Cleveland State University on October 31, 2010 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

President Barack Obama On The Daily Show With John Stewart In this photo provided by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama waves to the audience after taping an interview for the Daily Show with Jon Stewart at the Harman Center for the Arts on October 27, 2010 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

US President Barack Obama Visits Rio de Janeiro During Latin American Trip In this handout provided by The White House, President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and daughters Sasha and Malia, tour the Christ the Redeemer statue March 19, 2011 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. President Obama visited various landmarks and locations during the five-day Latin American trip. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

President Obama Announces Death of Osama Bin Laden In this handout image provided by The White House, President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House May 1, 2011 in Washington, DC. Obama later announced that the United States had killed Bin Laden in an operation led by U.S. Special Forces at a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

US President Barack Obama Visits Ireland In this handout provided by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama draws a pint at Ollie Hayes' Pub on May 23, 2011 in Moneygall, Ireland. U.S. President Obama visited Ireland for one day at the start of a week long tour of Europe. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

Obama Attends The Pritzker Architecture Prize Awards In this handout from the White House, Joe Paulsen (R), Advance Office site lead, holds the curtain for U.S. President Barack Obama (C) and first lady Michelle Obama while they are introduced during the Pritzker Architecture Prize award ceremony at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium June 2, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

Obama Attends Daughter's School Ceremony In this handout from the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama greets children at a day care facility adjacent to his daughter Sasha's school in June 9, 2011. Bethesda, Maryland. Obama was attending following Sasha's fourth grade closing ceremony. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

Obama Visits Arlington Cemetery In this handout from the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama lays a Presidential challenge coin on a grave in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery May 30, 2011 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

New York City Commemorates 10th Anniversary Of 9-11 Terror Attacks In this handout provided by the White House, President Barack Obama (L) and first lady Michelle Obama, along with former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, pause at the North Memorial Pool of the National September 11 Memorial September 11, 2011 in New York City. New York City and the nation are commemorating the tenth anniversary of the terrorist attacks on lower Manhattan which resulted in the deaths of 2,753 people after two hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center. (Photo by Chuck Kennedy/The White House via Getty Images)

Obama Family Portrait In this handout provided by the White House, (L - R) First Lady Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, U.S. President Barack Obama and Sasha Obama, sit for a family portrait in the Oval Office on December 11, 2011 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

Leaders Commence G8 Summit At Camp David In this handout provided by The White House, Prime Minister David Cameron of the United Kingdom, U.S. President Barack Obama, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Jose Manuel Barroso, President of the European Commission, and others watch the overtime shootout of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Champions League final in the Laurel Cabin conference room during the G8 Summit on May 19, 2012 at Camp David, Maryland. Leaders of eight of the worlds largest economies meet over the weekend in an effort to keep the lingering European debt crisis from spinning out of control. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

World Leaders Take Part In NATO Summit In Chicago In this handout provided by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama throws a football at Soldier Field following the NATO Summit working dinner on May 20, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. As sixty heads of state converge for the two day summit that will address the situation in Afghanistan among other global defense issues, thousands of demonstrators have taken the streets to protest. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

In Performance At The White House Concert In this handout provided by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama dances with First Lady Michelle Obama in the Blue Room of the White House prior to an "In Performance at the White House" series concert honoring songwriters Burt Bacharach and Hal David, on May 9, 2012 in Washington, D.C. During the concert the President presented Bacharach and Eunice David, on behalf of her husband, with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

President Barack Obama Calls Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan In this handout provided by The White House, President Barack Obama talks on the phone with Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan during the motorcade ride to Palm Beach International Airport July 20, 2012 in Palm Beach, Florida.. The President called Mayor Hogan to offer his condolences and support to the Aurora community. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

Barack Obama Holds A Cabinet Meeting In this handout from the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama holds a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House July 26, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House Photo via Getty Images)

Barack Obama In Oval Office In this handout image provided by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama plays with Sarah Froman, daughter of Nancy Goodman and Mike Froman, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics, in the Oval Office on July 9, 2012 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House Photo via Getty Images)

Barack Obaman Attends Independence Day Celebration In this handout image provided by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama holds a baby while greeting guests during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2012 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House Photo via Getty Images)

The Obama's Attend U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball Team's Game In this handout image provided by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama kisses First Lady Michelle Obama for the "Kiss Cam" while Vice President Joe Biden and Malia Obama look up at the jumbotron, during the U.S. Men's Olympic basketball team's game against Brazil at the Verizon Center on July 16, 2012 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House Photo via Getty Images)

Democratic National Convention: Day 1 In this handout photo provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughters, Malia (L) and Sasha, watch on television as first lady Michelle Obama takes the stage to deliver her speech at the Democratic National Convention on September 4, 2012 in the Treaty Room of the White House in Washington, DC. The DNC that will run through September 7, will nominate U.S. President Barack Obama as the Democratic presidential candidate. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House Photo via Getty Images)

U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Visits White House In this handout image provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama jokingly mimics U.S. Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney's "not impressed" expression while greeting members of the 2012 U.S. Olympic gymnastics teams in the Oval Office November 15, 2012 at the White House in Washington, DC. Maroney's expression became an internet sensation when during the ceremony for her 2012 Olympic vault silver medal she was photographed giving a brief look of disappointment with her lips pursed to the side. Steve Penny, USA Gymnastics President, and Savannah Vinsant laugh at left. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

Obama Attends The Alfred E. Smith Dinner In New York City In this handout from the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama ties his white tie before the Alfred E. Smith dinner on October 18, 2012 in New York City. Although the dinner is an annual event, every four years, the two presidential nominees attend the dinner only a few weeks before the election. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

Obama In The White House Prior To Halloween In this handout from the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama pretends to be caught in Spider-Man's web as he greets Nicholas Tamarin, 3, just outside the Oval Office on October 26, 2012 in Washington, D.C. Spider-Man had been trick-or-treating for an early Halloween with his father, White House aide Nate Tamarin in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama Arrive In Chicago In this handout from the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama stand on the edge of Lake Michigan to view the skyline of their home town. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

President Obama Backstage In this handout from the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama lets out a big laugh as he was being briefed by the producers and Mr. Fallon on the 'Slow Jam the News' segment backstage at the University of North Carolina prior to his appearance on 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon' in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

Obama Attends In Performance at the White House: Red, White and Blues In this handout from the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama joins B.B. King singing 'Sweet Home Chicago' during the 'In Performance at the White House: Red, White and Blues' concert in the East Room on February 21, 2012 in Washington, D.C. Participants include, from left: Troy 'Trombone Shorty' Andrews, Jeff Beck, Derek Trucks, B.B. King, and Gary Clark, Jr." (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

President Obama's Official Portrait In this handout from the White House, official portrait of U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office on December 6, 2012 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

President Obama Visits Jersey Shore In this handout provided by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama (C) congratulates New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) while playing the "TouchDown Fever" arcade game along the Point Pleasant boardwalk May 28, 2013 in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. Seven months after Superstorm Sandy devastated the region, President Obama declared that the Jersey Shore is back in an appearance with the governor. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

First Family Easter Portrait U.S. President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and daughters Malia (L) and Sasha (R) pose for a family portrait with their pets Bo and Sunny in the Rose Garden of the White House on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)