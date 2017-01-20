CBS2_header-logo
Inauguration Day:
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural Ballsus-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-BALL-LIBERTYUS President Donald Trump (C) gestures as the first lady Melania Trump (center L), Vice Presidant Mike Pence (L), his wife Karen (2L) and family look on at the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. (Photo credit: WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural BallsTOPSHOT-us-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-BALL-LIBERTYUS President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump dance at the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural Ballsus-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-BALL-LIBERTYUS President Donald Trump (2R) and the first lady Melania Trump (R) dance with Vice Presidant Mike Pence and his wife Karen at the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. (Photo credit: MOLLY RILEY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural BallsTOPSHOT-us-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-BALL-LIBERTYUS President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump gesture after dancing at the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. (Photo credit: MOLLY RILEY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural Ballsus-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-BALL-LIBERTYUS President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump dance at the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural Ballsus-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-BALL-LIBERTYUS Vice President Mike Pence, and his wife Karen arrive at the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. (Photo credit: MOLLY RILEY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural Ballsus-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-BALL-LIBERTYUS President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump dance at the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. (Photo credit: MOLLY RILEY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural Ballsus-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-BALL-LIBERTYIvanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance at the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural Ballsus-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-BALL-LIBERTYUS President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump enter the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural Ballsus-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-BALL-LIBERTYUS President Donald Trump speaks as first lady Melania Trump looks on during the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural BallsPresident Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom BallPresident Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural BallsPresident Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty BallPresident Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will be attending. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural BallsPresident Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom BallA Military Color Guard presents on stage prior prior to the start of the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural BallsPresident Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty BallMusicians peform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will be attending. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural BallsPresident Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty BallSinger Erin Boheme entertains the crowd at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will be attending. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural BallsPresident Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom BallThe Rockettes perform at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural BallsPresident Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty BallThe Radio City Rockettes perform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will be attending. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural BallsPresident Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services BallSinger Tony Orlando performs during A Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural BallsPresident Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom BallThe Piano Guys perform at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural BallsPresident Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom BallA guest attends the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
Categories: News Politics World & National

Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural BallsThree inaugural balls were held across Washington, D.C. on Friday night.
