Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration Day

Inauguration Day: More | Live CBS Coverage | Watch: President Trump Delivers Inaugural Address | Photos | Video | Follow Us On Twitter | Comment On Facebook | The Day In Video | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DaySupporters And Protesters Turn Out For The Inauguration Of President-Elect Donald TrumpSupporters And Protesters Turn Out For The Inauguration Of President-Elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationPolice officers pepper spray a group of protestors before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit ZACH GIBSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationProtesters against and supporters of Donald Trump gather prior to the presidential inauguration in front of the Trump Hotel on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump is being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For US US President Donald Trump InaugurationUS President Donald Trump supporters react on the National Mall to the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have watched the transfer of the United States presidency from Barack Obama to Donald Trump, the 45th president. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For US US President Donald Trump InaugurationUS President Donald Trump supporters react on the National Mall to the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have watched the transfer of the United States presidency from Barack Obama to Donald Trump, the 45th president. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationSupporters of US President-elect Donald Trump walk on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017, before the swearing-in ceremony. (Photo credit ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationA supporter of US President-elect Donald Trump walks on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017, before the swearing-in ceremony.(Photo credit ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationA protester holds a Not My President sign during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President later today. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationProtesters dressed as mock Russians stand during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President later today. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationAnti-Trump protesters lock arms during a demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Protesters attempted to block an entrance to the inauguration ceremony. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President later today. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationProtesters scuffle with police during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Protesters attempted to block an entrance to the inauguration ceremony. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President later today. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationProtesters scuffle with police during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Protesters attempted to block an entrance to the inauguration ceremony. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President later today. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationPolice officers detain a demonstrator before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit ZACH GIBSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationPolice officers form a line during a protest before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit ZACH GIBSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationPolice officers pepper spray a group of protestors before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit ZACH GIBSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationPeople gather on the National Mall for the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire nation are preparing for the transfer of the United States presidency later today as Donald Trump is sworn is as the 45th president Friday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationA protester walks on the National Mall for the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire nation are preparing for the transfer of the United States presidency later today as Donald Trump is sworn is as the 45th president Friday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationPeople gather on the National Mall for the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire nation are preparing for the transfer of the United States presidency later today as Donald Trump is sworn is as the 45th president Friday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationDemonstrators hold signs before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit ZACH GIBSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationDemonstrators shout slogans against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2107. (Photo credit JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationTwo Donald Trump supporters, left, watch as demonstrators protest the inauguration of Trump near freedom Plaza on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump will become the 45th President of the United States after a swearing in ceremony. (Photo credit JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationA man holds a sign before the start of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationA woman holds a sign before the start of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationDemonstrators protest against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2107. (Photo credit JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationProtesters display anti-Trump placards as they wait to get to the National Mall for the inaugration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2107. (Photo credit JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationDemonstrators protest against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2107. (Photo credit JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration DayProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationAnti-Trump protesters stand during a demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Protesters attempted to block an entrance to the inauguration ceremony. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President later today. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration Day
