Donald Trump Sworn In As PresidentDonald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States on Friday. Here's a look at the Inauguration Day events.
Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration Day
Photos: President Barack Obama Departs Oval Office
Trump, D.C. Crowds On Inauguration EvePresident-elect Donald Trump addressed a crowd in Washington, D.C. following an inauguration concert on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
PHOTOS: New Yorkers Hold Anti-Trump Rally On Eve Of InaugurationNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio arranged a star-studded anti-Trump rally Thursday night.
Italian Authorities: Avalanche Buries Mountain Hotel, 30 MissingItalian media say that the avalanche covered the three-story Hotel Rigopiano in the central region of Abruzzo on Wednesday evening.