  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreAmerican actress and animal lover Mary Tyler Moore, at the Los Angeles Zoo cuddling 'Lina', a baby Lowland gorilla. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler Moorecirca 1974: Full-length studio portrait of American actor Mary Tyler Moore. She is wearing a long sleeved, full-length dress which has a nautical collar. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreAmerican actress Mary Tyler Moore, who starred in a number of sitcom TV series. (Photo by E Milsom/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler Moorecirca 1970: American actress Mary Tyler Moore, winner of five Emmy awards for her appearances in television comedies of the 1960s and 1970s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreMarch 11, 1980: American actress and comedienne Mary Tyler-Moore in New York with her boyfriend, the English film director and screenwriter Michael Lindsay-Hogg. (Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreAmerican actress Mary Tyler Moore leaves London Airport on July 12, 1969. (Photo by Dove/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreActress Mary Tyler Moore attends the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at The Shubert Theater November 4, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreMary Tyler Moore and husband. (Photo by Diane Freed)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreMary Tyler Moore at the 1998 Emmy Awards. (credit: Brenda Chase / Stringer)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Paramount Picures 90th AnniversaryLOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends Paramount Pictures 90th Anniversary Gala July 14, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler Moore Honored By ScreenwritersLOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 3: Actress Mary Tyler Moore poses for photographers during the 2002 Screenwriting Hall Of Fame Awards on August 3, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. Moore was honored with the 2002 David Angell Humanitarian Award and the event was presented by the American Screenwriters Association. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Celebs Attend Broadway Barks 3391930 11: Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends Broadway Barks 3, an animal adoption fundraiser, July 14, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler Moore with Dick Van DykeActress Mary Tyler Moore straightens actor Dick Van Dyke's tie at the TV Land Awards 2003 at the Hollywood Palladium on March 2, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreMary Tyler Moore flings her hat after singing her theme song the at the Academy of Television Arts and Science's "Television Night at the Bowl" at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Ca. 8/26/01. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler Moore(L to R) Actors Mary Tyler Moore, Rose Marie and Larry Mathews from "The Dick Van Dyke Show" laugh on stage as they accept their Legend Award during the TV Land Awards 2003 at the Hollywood Palladium on March 2, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreMary Tyler Moore and Whoopi Goldberg in the pressroom during the 56th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, New York City. June 2, 2002. Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreActress Mary Tyler Moore attends The Museum of Television & Radio's Annual Honors Gala at the Waldorf-Astoria February 5, 2003 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreActress Mary Tyler Moore performing at the Holiday Celebration from Broadway to benefit the Actors Fund December 15, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreActresses Cloris Leachman and Mary Tyler Moore at the 2nd Annual TV Land Awards held on March 7, 2004 at The Hollywood Palladium, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreActresses Mary Tyler Moore and Betty White at the 2nd Annual TV Land Awards held on March 7, 2004 at The Hollywood Palladium, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreActor Ed Asner, actress Valerie Harper, actor John Amos, actresses Mary Tyler Moore, Cloris Leachman and Betty White and actor Gavin MacLeod pose backstage at the 2nd Annual TV Land Awards held at The Hollywood Palladium, March 7, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** John Amos;Ed Asner;Mary Tyler Moore;Cloris Leachman;Gavin MacLeod;Valerie Harper;Betty White
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler Moore Actresses Bernadette Peters (L) and Mary Tyler Moore Co-Host the Sixth Annual Broadway Barks Adoption Event at Shubert Alley, Broadway on July 10, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreActress Mary Tyler Moore Waves To The Crowd Next To The Statue Honoring Her May 8, 2002 In Minneapolis, Mn. The Statue Depicts Moore Tossing Her Tam (Hat) From The Opening Credits Of The "The Mary Tyler Moore Show". (Photo By Mike Ekern/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreActress Mary Tyler Moore accepts her Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries for her role in "Stolen Babies" 19 September 1993 in Pasadena, California. (Photo credit should read VINCE BUCCI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreActress Mary Tyler Moore, international chairman, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation testifies while sitting behind young children who have juvenile diabetes during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill June 21, 2005 in Washington, DC. The committee is hearing testimony on the personal toll on families, financial costs to the federal health care system, and research towards a cure for the disease. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreActress Mary Tyler Moore presents onstage at the 2006 TV Land Awards at the Barker Hangar on March 19, 2006 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreActress and current International Chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Mary Tyler Moore meets with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN) in his office in the Capitol July 18, 2006 in Washington, DC. Moore payed a visit to Frist in the run up to votes the U.S. Congress will make on stem cell research. The Senate is debating the Santorum-Brownback Fetus Farming Prohibition Act, the Santorum-Specter Alternative Pluripotent Stem Cell Therapies Enhancement Act and the Stem Cell Research Enhancement Act and is expected to vote on all three today. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreActress Mary Tyler Moore arrives at the celebration for Cloris Leachman's 60 years in show business at Fogo De Chao restaurant on October 5th, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreActress Mary Tyler Moore arrives at the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 28, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreActress Mary Tyler Moore (L) and actor Dick Van Dyke attend the Tribute To Mary Tyler Moore at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 16, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreActors Mary Tyler Moore (L) and Betty White arrive at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences celebrating Betty White's 60 years on television at the Leonard Goldenson Theatre on August 7, 2008 in No. Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreActress Mary Tyler Moore arrives at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre on September 21, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreActress Mary Tyler Moore is seen during Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearings on June 24, 2009 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Moore tesified on living with type 1 Diabetes. (Photo credit KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreActress Mary Tyler Moore attends NBC's taping of 'Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America's Golden Girl' at Millennium Biltmore Hotel on January 8, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)
  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Mary Tyler MooreActor Dick Van Dyke (L) presents the Life Achievement Award to actress Mary Tyler Moore onstage during the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Remembering Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017)Actress Mary Tyler Moore, who starred in two of TV's best-loved sitcoms, has died at the age of 80. Here's a look back at her life and career.
