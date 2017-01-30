  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - ArrivalsActors Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden attend the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActor Millie Bobby Brown attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_016 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActors Felicity Huffman (L) and William H. Macy attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_009 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActor Dev Patel attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_009 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet(L-R) Raini Rodriguez, Jeremy Maguire and Rico Rodriguez attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActor Shannon Purser attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_010 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - ArrivalsActors Simon Helberg (L) and Jocelyn Towne attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_008 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActor Judith Light attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - ArrivalsActor Viola Davis attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - ArrivalsActors Meryl Streep (L) and Gina Rodriguez attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_008 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - ArrivalsActor Sophie Turner attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_008 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActor Annalise Basso attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActor Kerry Washington attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_009 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetMusician Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActor Sarah Paulson attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActor Janelle Monae attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActor Casey Affleck attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_016 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActor Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActor Rami Malek attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_009 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowActor Ryan Gosling during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_021 (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowActors Amy Adams and Meryl Streep during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_021 (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActor Jackie Cruz attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_010 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActors Michelle Williams (L) and Busy Philipps attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActor Amy Landecker (L) and Jenifer Lewis attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_016 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActor Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero (L) attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - ShowActor Lily Tomlin (L) accepts the 2016 SAG Life Achievement Award from actor/singer Dolly Parton onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_014 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images )
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActor Emily Blunt attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowActors Sarah Paulson and Kathryn Hahn during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowActors Emma Stone and Brie Larson during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowActor Meryl Streep during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Media ComplexActor Lily Tomlin, SAG Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_016 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - BackstageActor Sarah Paulson attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_010 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowActor Lily Tomlin during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActor Emme Stone attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_010 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Piano RoomActor Brie Larson attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_018 (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Media Complex(L-R) Actors Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Matthew Modine, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Cara Buono and Gaten Matarazzo, winners of the Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series award for 'Stranger Things,' pose during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_016 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming Show(L-R) Actors Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Mahershala Ali, Annalise Basso, Shree Crooks, Erin Moriarty and Samantha Isler during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Piano RoomActor Millie Bobby Brown attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_018 (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - ShowWinona Ryder and David Harbour of 'Stranger Things' accept the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_014 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images )
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowActor Emma Stone during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Piano RoomActors Jonah Hill (L) and Emma Stone attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_018 (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowActor Denzel Washington accepts the award for "A Male Actor in a Leading Role" onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_009 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Cocktail ReceptionActor James Marsden (L) and Jack Marsden attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Cocktail Reception at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_014 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetActor David Harbour attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_010 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Media ComplexActor Viola Davis attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_016 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowActor Kate Hudson during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowActor Nicole Kidman speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_009 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowActor Taraji P. Henson during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowActor Denzel Washington during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
