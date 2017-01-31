EYE ON WEATHER: Tri-State Getting Snow | Forecast | School Closings | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
  • Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkAtlanta Falcons players stand onstage during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkGuillermo Rodriguez of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' holds a chicken wing in front of Alex Mack of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkMatt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons (left) hugs Tom Brady of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkCooper Manning interviews LeGarrette Blount of the New England Patriots Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkJulio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons speaks with the media during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkThe Vince Lombardi Trophy is seen onstage during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkHead coach Dan Quinn of the Atlanta Falcons speaks with the media during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkMatt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons is introduced during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkKel Mitchell, dressed as the character Ed from "Good Burger" interviews Ra'Shede Hageman of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkMatt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons speaks with the media during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkTom Brady of the New England Patriots speaks with the media during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkHead coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots speaks with the media during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkUS Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles takes a selfie with Jabaal Sheard and Tyler Gaffney of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkGuillermo Rodriguez of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" interviews New England Patriots players during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkFireworks conclude the Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkSam Harris of X Ambassadors performs during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
