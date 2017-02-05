Super Bowl LI: Listen Live on Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub (Desktop Only) | Live Blog
  • Photos: Super Bowl LIFalcons -- Super Bowl LIThe Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • Photos: Super Bowl LIPatriots -- Super Bowl LIThe New England Patriots take the field before Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • Photos: Super Bowl LISuper Bowl LIA general view of the field during the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • Photos: Super Bowl LIPresident George H.W. Bush -- Super Bowl LIFormer U.S. President George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush look on prior to Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Photos: Super Bowl LISuper Bowl LI fansNew England Patriots fans look on prior to Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the Patriots at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • Photos: Super Bowl LIDevonta Freeman -- Super Bowl LIThe Patriots’ Malcolm Butler, top, attempts to tackle Falcons running back Devonta Freeman during the first quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • Photos: Super Bowl LIJulian Edelman -- Super Bowl LIPatriots receiver Julian Edelman is tackled during the first quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • Photos: Super Bowl LITom Brady -- Super Bowl LIPatriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up prior to Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Photos: Super Bowl LISuper Bowl LI -- New England Patriots v Atlanta FalconsGrady Jarrett of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a sack in the first quarter during Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • Photos: Super Bowl LIJulian Edelman -- Super Bowl LIPatriots receiver Julian Edelman, left, gets tackled by the Falcons’ Jalen Collins during the first quarter of Super Bowl LI at NGR Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 5, 2017. (Photo by Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
  •  Next Gallery Protesters Stand In Solidarity Outside Stonewall Inn
Photos: Super Bowl LIThe Patriots and Falcons put on an epic Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Here are some of the best images from the game.
Super Bowl LI Opening NightSome highlights from Super Bowl LI at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

