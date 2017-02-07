CBS2_header-logo
LIVE: Appeals Court Hearing On Trump Travel Ban | Full Story | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeNew England Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrates during the New England Patriots victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeNew England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and head coach Bill Belichick wave to the crowd during a Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Michael J. Ivins/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeFans gather in Copley Square before the start of a New England Patriots victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Michael J. Ivins/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeFans gather in Copley Square before the start of a New England Patriots victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Michael J. Ivins/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeFans gather in Copley Square before the start of a New England Patriots victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Michael J. Ivins/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeNew England Patriots running backs LeGarrette Blount, Dion Lewis and Tight End Martellus Bennett dance during the Patriots victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Michael J. Ivins/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeNew England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman gestures toward the crowd during the Patriots victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Michael J. Ivins/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeNew England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich reacts to the crowd during the Patriots victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston,. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Michael J. Ivins/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeA fan of the New England Patriots gestures towards the camera following the Patriots victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Michael J. Ivins/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeNew England Patriots cheerleaders walk down Boylston Street during the Patriots victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Michael J. Ivins/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeQuarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeFans watch the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeFans watch the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeA flag flies during the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeStephen Gostkowski of the New England Patriots celebrates during the Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeFans watch the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeRob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett of the New England Patriots celebrate during the Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeTom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates with his son Benjamin during the Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeTom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates during the Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeMartellus Bennett of the New England Patriots reacts during the Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeFans watch the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeFEBRUARY 07: Members of the New England Patriots react during the Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeRob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots drinks beer during the Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl ParadeNew England Patriots Victory ParadeRob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots (R) celebrates during the Super Bowl victory parade on Feb 7, 2017, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Patriots Super Bowl ParadeShots from the New England Patriots' victory parade in Boston on Feb. 7, 2016.
