  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowHost James Corden (C) speaks onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowHost James Corden performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowHost James Corden (L) greets recording artist-actor Jennifer Lopez onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Adele performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowActor John Travolta speaks onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Chance the Rapper (C) accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowMusic group Daft Punk performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist The Weeknd (C) and music group Daft Punk perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist The Weeknd performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artists Keith Urban (L) and Carrie Underwood perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artists Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of music group Twenty One Pilots accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for 'Stressed Out.' (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards HighlightsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Host James Corden onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Ed Sheeran performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Kelsea Ballerini (3rd L) and Lukas Graham music group members (from L) Morten Ristorp, Magnus Larsson, Lukas Forchhammer, and Mark Falgren perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Actress-recording artist Katharine McPhee, and recording artists Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of music group The Chainsmokers speak onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Beyonce (R, holding microphone) performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Bruno Mars (R) performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Highlights59th GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Maren Morris accepts the Best Country Solo Performance award for 'My Church' onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
