  • The Art Of Food At Sotheby’sArt of Food at Sotheby'sAmerican Cut Bresaola Carpaccio Air Cured Bresaola, Black Garlic, Greens & Truffle at the "Art of Food" at Sotheby's on Feb. 4, 2017. (Credit: Carly Petrone)
  • The Art Of Food At Sotheby’sArt of Food at Sotheby'sCHINOISERIE by Howard Hodgkin at the "Art of Food" at Sotheby's on Feb. 4, 2017. (Credit: Carly Petrone)
  • The Art Of Food At Sotheby’sArt of Food at Sotheby'sAtlantic Grill Oysters with Green Apple, Whole Grain Mustard Miso and Salmon Roe at the "Art of Food" at Sotheby's on Feb. 4, 2017. (Credit: Carly Petrone)
  • The Art Of Food At Sotheby’sArt of Food at Sotheby's“THE FLORIST” by John Currin at the "Art of Food" at Sotheby's on Feb. 4, 2017. (Credit: Carly Petrone)
  • The Art Of Food At Sotheby’sArt of Food at Sotheby'sEastfields Kitchen & Bar Lemon Custard Tart & Whiskey Pudding Tart at the "Art of Food" at Sotheby's on Feb. 4, 2017. (Credit: Carly Petrone)
  • The Art Of Food At Sotheby’sArt of Food at Sotheby's“STOREFRONT (Project for old hague art deliveries)” by Christo at the "Art of Food" at Sotheby's on Feb. 4, 2017. (Credit: Carly Petrone)
  • The Art Of Food At Sotheby’sArt of Food at Sotheby'sMagnolia Bakery Mini Cupcakes & Banana Puddingat the "Art of Food" at Sotheby's on Feb. 4, 2017. (Credit: Carly Petrone)
  • The Art Of Food At Sotheby’sArt of Food at Sotheby's“UNTITLED” by Robert Rauschenberg at the "Art of Food" at Sotheby's on Feb. 4, 2017. (Credit: Carly Petrone)
  • The Art Of Food At Sotheby’sArt of Food at Sotheby'sSeamstress Seared Duck Breast & Beets Spaghetti Croquant at the "Art of Food" at Sotheby's on Feb. 4, 2017. (Credit: Carly Petrone)
  • The Art Of Food At Sotheby’sArt of Food at Sotheby's“SHE’S A RAINBOW” by Mary Weatherford at the "Art of Food" at Sotheby's on Feb. 4, 2017. (Credit: Carly Petrone)
  • Next Gallery Kate Upton's SI Swimsuit Covers
Categories: Best of Eat Eat.See.Play Photos

More Latest Photos

The Art Of Food At Sotheby'sChefs from some of New York City's best eateries re-imagined classic works of art as culinary masterpieces at Sotheby's "Art Of Food" event on Feb. 4, 2017.
Kate Upton's SI Swimsuit CoversA look at all five Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue covers featuring Kate Upton.
Celebrity Sightings: New York Fashion Week 2017From on the runway to in the sidelines, celebrities put on their best threads to attend New York Fashion Week.
Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards HighlightsJames Corden hosts the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
PHOTOS: Grammy Awards Red Carpet ArrivalsThe 59th annual Grammy Awards kick off on CBS at 8 p.m. Sunday.
PHOTOS: Westminster Dog Show Kicks Off In NYCThe 141st Westminster Kennel Club dog show is underway in New York City.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia