  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCThousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtestors march down Central Park West in New York City during a "Not My President's Day" rally on February 20, 2017 as part of a protest against US President Donald Trump. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCThousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtestors march down Central Park West in New York City during a "Not My President's Day" rally on February 20, 2017 as part of a protest against US President Donald Trump. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCThousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtestors march down Central Park West in New York City during a "Not My President's Day" rally on February 20, 2017 as part of a protest against US President Donald Trump. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCThousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtestors march down Central Park West in New York City during a "Not My President's Day" rally on February 20, 2017 as part of a protest against US President Donald Trump. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCThousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtestors march down Central Park West in New York City during a "Not My President's Day" rally on February 20, 2017 as part of a protest against US President Donald Trump. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCThousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtestors march down Central Park West in New York City during a "Not My President's Day" rally on February 20, 2017 as part of a protest against US President Donald Trump. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCUS-POLITICS-TRUMP-PROTESTProtestors march down Central Park West in New York City during a "Not My President's Day" rally on February 20, 2017 as part of a protest against US President Donald Trump. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCThousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtesters carry anti-Trump signs during a 'Not My President Day' demonstration outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, on February 20, 2017. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCThousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtesters carry anti-Trump signs during a 'Not My President Day' demonstration outside City Hall in Los Angeles,
  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCThousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtestors march down Central Park West in New York City during a "Not My President's Day" rally on February 20, 2017 as part of a protest against US President Donald Trump. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCThousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtestors march down Central Park West in New York City during a "Not My President's Day" rally on February 20, 2017 as part of a protest against US President Donald Trump. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCThousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtestors march down Central Park West in New York City during a "Not My President's Day" rally on February 20, 2017 as part of a protest against US President Donald Trump. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCThousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtestors march down Central Park West in New York City during a "Not My President's Day" rally on February 20, 2017 as part of a protest against US President Donald Trump. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCThousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtestors march down Central Park West in New York City during a "Not My President's Day" rally on February 20, 2017 as part of a protest against US President Donald Trump. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCThousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtestors march down Central Park West in New York City during a "Not My President's Day" rally on February 20, 2017 as part of a protest against US President Donald Trump. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCThousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtestors march down Central Park West in New York City during a "Not My President's Day" rally on February 20, 2017 as part of a protest against US President Donald Trump. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCThousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtestors march down Central Park West in New York City during a "Not My President's Day" rally on February 20, 2017 as part of a protest against US President Donald Trump. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCThousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtestors march down Central Park West in New York City during a "Not My President's Day" rally on February 20, 2017 as part of a protest against US President Donald Trump. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCThousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtestors march down Central Park West in New York City during a "Not My President's Day" rally on February 20, 2017 as part of a protest against US President Donald Trump. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCThousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtestors march down Central Park West in New York City during a "Not My President's Day" rally on February 20, 2017 as part of a protest against US President Donald Trump. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  •  Next Gallery Small Plane Crashes In Bayonne, New Jersey
Categories: Local News NY News Photos Politics

More Latest Photos

Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtesters across the country are attending what’s being billed as “Not My Presidents Day” rallies, including thousands in Columbus Circle outside the Trump International Hotel
Small Plane Crashes In Bayonne, New JerseyA pilot was injured when a small plane crashed in Bayonne, New Jersey on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
The Art Of Food At Sotheby'sChefs from some of New York City's best eateries re-imagined classic works of art as culinary masterpieces at Sotheby's "Art Of Food" event on Feb. 4, 2017.
Kate Upton's SI Swimsuit CoversA look at all five Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue covers featuring Kate Upton.
Celebrity Sightings: New York Fashion Week 2017From on the runway to in the sidelines, celebrities put on their best threads to attend New York Fashion Week.
Photos: 59th Annual Grammy Awards HighlightsJames Corden hosts the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia