PHOTOS: Man Shot, Killed After Trying To Steal Soldier’s Rifle In Paris Airport

  • PHOTOS: Man Shot, Killed After Trying To Steal Soldier’s Rifle In Paris AirportFRANCE-ATTACK-AIRPORTFrench firefighters and RAID police unit officers secure Paris' Orly airport on March 18, 2017 following the shooting of a man by French security forces. Security forces at Paris' Orly airport shot dead a man who took a weapon from a soldier, the interior ministry said. (credit: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Man Shot, Killed After Trying To Steal Soldier’s Rifle In Paris AirportFRANCE-ATTACK-AIRPORTFrench policemen secure the area at Paris' Orly airport on March 18, 2017 following the shooting of a man by French security forces. Troops at Paris' Orly airport on March 18, 2017 shot dead a man who tried to grab a soldier's weapon, triggering a major security scare that shut down the airport and left thousands of travellers stranded. (credit: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Man Shot, Killed After Trying To Steal Soldier’s Rifle In Paris AirportFRANCE-ATTACK-AIRPORTFrench police and rescuers secure the area at Paris' Orly airport on March 18, 2017 following the shooting of a man by French security forces. A man who was shot dead at Paris' Orly airport after seizing a gun from a soldier was known to intelligence services, the French interior minister said, as prosecutors opened an anti-terror investigation. (credit: BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Man Shot, Killed After Trying To Steal Soldier’s Rifle In Paris AirportFRANCE-ATTACK-AIRPORTFrench police secure the area at Paris' Orly airport on March 18, 2017 following the shooting of a man by French security forces. A man who was shot dead at Paris' Orly airport after seizing a gun from a soldier was known to intelligence services, the French interior minister said, as prosecutors opened an anti-terror investigation. (credit: BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Man Shot, Killed After Trying To Steal Soldier’s Rifle In Paris AirportFRANCE-ATTACK-AIRPORTTravellers are evacuated from Paris' Orly airport on March 18, 2017 following the shooting of a man by French security forces. Security forces at Paris' Orly airport shot dead a man who took a weapon from a soldier, the interior ministry said. (credit: BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Man Shot, Killed After Trying To Steal Soldier’s Rifle In Paris AirportFRANCE-ATTACK-AIRPORTA woman speaks on her mobile phone as travellers are evacuated from Paris' Orly airport on March 18, 2017 following the shooting of a man by French security forces. (credit: BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Man Shot, Killed After Trying To Steal Soldier’s Rifle In Paris AirportFRANCE-ATTACK-AIRPORTFrench policemen and firefighters secure the area at Paris' Orly airport on March 18, 2017 following the shooting of a man by French security forces. Security forces at Paris' Orly airport shot dead a man who took a weapon from a soldier, the interior ministry said. (credit: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Man Shot, Killed After Trying To Steal Soldier’s Rifle In Paris AirportFRANCE-ATTACK-AIRPORTTravellers are evacuated from Paris' Orly airport on March 18, 2017 following the shooting of a man by French security forces. Security forces at Paris' Orly airport shot dead a man who took a weapon from a soldier, the interior ministry said. (credit: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Man Shot, Killed After Trying To Steal Soldier’s Rifle In Paris AirportFRANCE-ATTACK-AIRPORTFrench Police RAID unit officers secure the grounds at Paris' Orly airport on March 18, 2017 following the shooting of a man by French security forces. Security forces at Paris' Orly airport shot dead a man who took a weapon from a soldier, the interior ministry said. (credit: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Man Shot, Killed After Trying To Steal Soldier’s Rifle In Paris AirportFRANCE-ATTACK-AIRPORTTravellers are evacuated from Paris' Orly airport on March 18, 2017 following the shooting of a man by French security forces. Security forces at Paris' Orly airport shot dead a man who took a weapon from a soldier, the interior ministry said, adding that nobody was hurt in the incident. (credit: BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Man Shot, Killed After Trying To Steal Soldier’s Rifle In Paris AirportFRANCE-ATTACK-AIRPORTTravellers stand by as French police and firefighters secure the area at Paris' Orly airport on March 18, 2017 following the shooting of a man by French security forces. (credit: BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP/Getty Images)
  •  Next Gallery 256th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade
Categories: News World & National

More Latest Photos

PHOTOS: Man Shot, Killed After Trying To Steal Soldier’s Rifle In Paris Airport
256th Annual St. Patrick's Day ParadeNew York City is awash in green and Irish pride as throngs celebrate at the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade along Fifth Avenue.
NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsPhoto highlights from the first days of the NCAA Tournament.
Tri-State Digs Out From March SnowstormThe Tri-State area is cleaning up following a late-winter storm that dumped snow and ice around the region.
Scenes From Blizzard 2017Check out these scenes from around the Tri-State area during Blizzard 2017 on March 14, 2017.
NCAA Tournament Players To Watch10 players to keep an eye on during this year's Big Dance.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia