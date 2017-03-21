  • American Kennel Club’s Top 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds Of 20161 - Labrador RetrieversA Labrador peers from its box on the first day of Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre on March 5, 2015 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
  • American Kennel Club’s Top 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds Of 20162 - German Shepherd DogsRumor the German Shepherd poses for photos after winning Best In Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • American Kennel Club’s Top 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds Of 20163 - Golden Retrievers A Golden Retriever attends the American Kennel Club Presents The Nation's Most Popular Breeds Of 2015 at AKC Headquarters on February 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
  • American Kennel Club’s Top 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds Of 20164 - BulldogsA bulldog rests before competing at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • American Kennel Club’s Top 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds Of 20165 - BeaglesA Beagle attends the American Kennel Club Presents The Nation's Most Popular Breeds Of 2015 at AKC Headquarters on February 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
  • American Kennel Club’s Top 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds Of 20166 - French BulldogsFrench Bulldog puppies pose as the 2013 most popular dog breeds in the US are unveiled to the press at the American Kennel Club in New York on January 31, 2014. (EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)
  • American Kennel Club’s Top 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds Of 20167 - PoodlesA poodle arrives on the second day of Crufts Dog Show at the NEC Arena on March 10, 2017 in Birmingham, England. ( Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
  • American Kennel Club’s Top 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds Of 20168 - RottweilersA Rottweiler looks on during a dog exhibition in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on January 25, 2015. (VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • American Kennel Club’s Top 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds Of 20169 - Yorkshire TerriersA pair of Yorkshire Terriers wait in the grooming area during the first day of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 140 Annual Dog Show on February 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)
  • American Kennel Club’s Top 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds Of 201610 - BoxersA woman kisses her Boxer during a dog exhibition in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek. (VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images)
American Kennel Club's Top 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds Of 2016Take a look at American Kennel Club's Top 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds Of 2016.
